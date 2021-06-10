ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Doc re. Annual Report and Accounts to 28 February 2021
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Doc re: Annual Report and Accounts to 28 February 2021
10 June 2021
A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
