ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Doc re. Annual Report and Accounts to 28 February 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.06.2021, 11:21 | 41 | 0 | 0 10.06.2021, 11:21 | ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Doc re: Annual Report and Accounts to 28 February 2021 10 June 2021 A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone 020 7845 7820 -End



