Telos Corporation Expands Market Reach with the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program

ASHBURN, Va., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced the launch of the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program, a new channel initiative created to foster relationships with companies that share an unwavering commitment to integrity and excellence while serving customers in the areas of cyber, cloud and enterprise security. DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company, and Presidio Government Solutions LLC, branded publically as Presidio Federal, are among the first partners to join the program.



“Telos customers are globally connected government and commercial organizations that rely on us to secure their operations and their missions,” said Lisa Conway, vice president of strategic alliances at Telos. “By formalizing our channel partner program and adding partners with complementary values, skills and capabilities, we’ll drive accelerated growth, generate new revenue streams and deliver on our mission of providing world-class security solutions.”