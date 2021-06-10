 
checkAd

Telos Corporation Expands Market Reach with the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 11:30  |  57   |   |   

DLT Solutions and Presidio Government Solutions among program’s launch partners

ASHBURN, Va., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced the launch of the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program, a new channel initiative created to foster relationships with companies that share an unwavering commitment to integrity and excellence while serving customers in the areas of cyber, cloud and enterprise security. DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company, and Presidio Government Solutions LLC, branded publically as Presidio Federal, are among the first partners to join the program.

“Telos customers are globally connected government and commercial organizations that rely on us to secure their operations and their missions,” said Lisa Conway, vice president of strategic alliances at Telos. “By formalizing our channel partner program and adding partners with complementary values, skills and capabilities, we’ll drive accelerated growth, generate new revenue streams and deliver on our mission of providing world-class security solutions.”

To ensure success for its channel partners, the Telos CyberProtect program will include an education curriculum that delivers training and knowledge transfer to channel partners in a variety of formats, pre- and post-sale support, a certification process for partners with consistent screening and testing, co-op or investment funds, and more. There are six partner categories within the program:

  • Consulting: Advise, recommend, implement or deliver Telos solutions into customers’ environments.
  • Security Reseller: Resell, manage and support Telos offerings, such as Xacta to enhance customers’ IT governance risk and compliance (IT GRC) capabilities, and Telos Ghost to eliminate cyber attack surfaces of customers’ operations over the internet. 
  • Technology Alliance Partner: Collaborate with Telos to design, develop and deploy powerful new and innovative solutions for specific markets and customers.
  • Implementation: Deploy and support Telos solutions to support customers’ security requirements.
  • MSP/MSSP: License and manage Telos security solutions as a value-added service to clients.
  • Teaming: Join Telos on specific opportunities where joint skills and contacts are mutually beneficial.

“With seemingly no end to the increasing cyber threat to the public sector, adding Telos solutions to DLT’s technology portfolio gives government and education organizations, and our channel partners, solutions that reduce risk, satisfy critical compliance requirements and improve the government’s ability to protect our nation’s technology infrastructures,” said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. “Empowering partners through the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program provides Telos the ability to expand the company’s footprint across the federal government and state, local and education (SLED) markets.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Telos Corporation Expands Market Reach with the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program DLT Solutions and Presidio Government Solutions among program’s launch partnersASHBURN, Va., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board