Telos Corporation Expands Market Reach with the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program
DLT Solutions and Presidio Government Solutions among program’s launch partners
ASHBURN, Va., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a
leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced the launch of the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program, a new
channel initiative created to foster relationships with companies that share an unwavering commitment to integrity and excellence while serving customers in the areas of cyber, cloud and enterprise
security. DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company, and Presidio Government Solutions LLC, branded publically as Presidio Federal, are among the first partners to join the program.
“Telos customers are globally connected government and commercial organizations that rely on us to secure their operations and their missions,” said Lisa Conway, vice president of strategic alliances at Telos. “By formalizing our channel partner program and adding partners with complementary values, skills and capabilities, we’ll drive accelerated growth, generate new revenue streams and deliver on our mission of providing world-class security solutions.”
To ensure success for its channel partners, the Telos CyberProtect program will include an education curriculum that delivers training and knowledge transfer to channel partners in a variety of formats, pre- and post-sale support, a certification process for partners with consistent screening and testing, co-op or investment funds, and more. There are six partner categories within the program:
- Consulting: Advise, recommend, implement or deliver Telos solutions into customers’ environments.
- Security Reseller: Resell, manage and support Telos offerings, such as Xacta to enhance customers’ IT governance risk and compliance (IT GRC) capabilities, and Telos Ghost to eliminate cyber attack surfaces of customers’ operations over the internet.
- Technology Alliance Partner: Collaborate with Telos to design, develop and deploy powerful new and innovative solutions for specific markets and customers.
- Implementation: Deploy and support Telos solutions to support customers’ security requirements.
- MSP/MSSP: License and manage Telos security solutions as a value-added service to clients.
- Teaming: Join Telos on specific opportunities where joint skills and contacts are mutually beneficial.
“With seemingly no end to the increasing cyber threat to the public sector, adding Telos solutions to DLT’s technology portfolio gives government and education organizations, and our channel partners, solutions that reduce risk, satisfy critical compliance requirements and improve the government’s ability to protect our nation’s technology infrastructures,” said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. “Empowering partners through the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program provides Telos the ability to expand the company’s footprint across the federal government and state, local and education (SLED) markets.”
0 Kommentare