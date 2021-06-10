 
EANS-Tip Announcement AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
10.06.2021, 12:00  |  75   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AT&S Financial Report 2020/21


The company AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is
declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 10.06.2021
Publication Location:
https://ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/ATS_Annual_Financial_Report_2020_21.p
df


Further inquiry note:
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations
Mobile: +43 676 89555925
Email: g.koenigstorfer@ats.net

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Fabriksgasse 13
A-8700 Leoben
phone: 03842 200-0
FAX:
mail: ir@ats.net
WWW: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985
indexes: ATX GP, ATX, WBI, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131976/4937654
OTS: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaf
t


Disclaimer

