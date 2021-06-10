 
SUIC Partner Suntech, the Largest Taiwan O2O Company, with 50,000 Merchants and 10 Million Users, Cooperates with Taiwan Big 4 Convenient Stores Include 7-Eleven, Family Mart, Aims to Serve Millions of Merchants Worldwide with Partner's Supply Chain Fund

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Suntech Taiwan have a positive outlook for its global supply chain finance business segment as the global economy is expected …

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Suntech Taiwan have a positive outlook for its global supply chain finance business segment as the global economy is expected to expand in 2021 amid implementation of investment-enhancing reforms. This is facilitated by a reinvestment cycle aimed at sustainable growth, backed by commitments valued in hundred millions of dollars from its partners and merchants.

SUIC Suntech's proprietary 'EC-Solution Honeycomb' is a free E-commerce platform for its members and users that allows them to shase unique affiliate marketing referral linkage to the major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, LINE, WeChat, WhatsApp, and that ultimately allows merchandisers to connect to their target customers. In turn, this translates to commission paid to the members-users by the merchandisers upon successful sale of their products.

The Company's technology is hard to replicate even by the major competitors who offers "online" services such as O'Pay and Gama Pay and even the banks that charges interest on O2O transactions while SUIC Suntech offers zero interest.

About Suntech Co. Ltd. Taiwan

Suntech Co. Ltd. was established in 1998 and is the pioneer in and the largest third-party payment service in Taiwan. It offers online stored value payment and offline stored value payment services and facilitates online E-commerce payments and collection services. It provides credit card, debit card, supermarket collection, supermarket cash pickup and cash delivery, overseas collection, Swipy mobile APP, mobile payments, mobile group merchant platform, marketing services in hypermedia computer-mediated environments, etc. among its fintech services. To learn more about Suntech Co. Ltd., please visit their website at https://www.sunpay.com.tw/.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

