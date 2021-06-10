 
checkAd

ForwardPMX Becomes A Fashion Avenger, Joining the Dynamic Movement to Accelerate the Fashion Industry's Role in Achieving the UN's Global Goals

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
10.06.2021, 12:15  |  85   |   |   

London, United Kingdom (ots) - --News Direct--

Global data and technology driven marketing services company, ForwardPMX
(https://www.forwardpmx.com/) , has signed onto the Fashion Avengers
(https://www.globalgoals.org/fashion-avengers) campaign, a newly launched global
initiative which highlights the critical role the fashion sector has in driving
progress towards the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals ( The
Global Goals (https://www.globalgoals.org/) ).

As the only agency partner and official Fashion Avenger, ForwardPMX joins a
group of global industry leaders and top brands, creators, influencers and
media, including Burberry, Rankin, Marie Claire, Pour Les Femmes and PANGAIA.
The campaign is also supported by the British Fashion Council (BFC) and the
Council of Fashion Designers of America (CDFA).

On becoming a Fashion Avenger, ForwardPMX Global CEO, James Townsend, said,
"Sustainability started as a moral choice, but it is now equally a business
imperative. As Fashion Avengers, we will help to inspire a new agenda and
facilitate a more strategic conversation with brands about how to ingrain
sustainability and social impact within their organizations."

The Fashion Avengers campaign was established by Project Everyone
(https://www.globalgoals.org/project-everyone) , a nonprofit creative
communications agency that is focused on raising awareness, inspiring action and
facilitating a cross-industry network to accelerate progress for the Global
Goals. The Goals were agreed upon in 2015 by 195 countries, and represent the
collective ambitious plan to eradicate poverty, fight inequality and address the
climate change crisis by 2030. As a sector, Fashion uniquely intersects with all
17 of the UN's Goals, which spurred the creation of the Fashion Avengers to
serve as a crucial forum and measurable framework for global industry
stakeholders to collaborate and drive progress together.

Townsend added, "We intend to further invest and lead in this space as we
continue to grow our company, while strengthening relationships with likeminded
clients who share our values and commitment to social impact and
sustainability."

Gail Gallie, Co-Founder of Project Everyone, said, "As we work to positively
transform the industry, we're surrounding ourselves with new partners to help us
push for a greater uptake of the Goals. We are thrilled to have ForwardPMX
onboard, as they, like the diverse group of leaders joining us as partners,
understand why fashion must change and how the Goals can help the sector get
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ForwardPMX Becomes A Fashion Avenger, Joining the Dynamic Movement to Accelerate the Fashion Industry's Role in Achieving the UN's Global Goals -News Direct- Global data and technology driven marketing services company, ForwardPMX (https://www.forwardpmx.com/) , has signed onto the Fashion Avengers (https://www.globalgoals.org/fashion-avengers) campaign, a newly launched global initiative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Erneut Klassenbester: Smarte Sicherheit von Verisure / Fernüberwachtes Alarmsystem überzeugt Experten-Jurys ...
Neuester DMCC-Bericht über die "Zukunft des Handels": Welthandel trotzt 2021 den Erwartungen und treibt Erholung voran
Veeva Link jetzt für 12 therapeutische Anwendungsgebiete in über 50 Ländern ...
Späte Rechnung / Kommentar von Carsten Steevens zur Schadenersatzzahlung von Ex-VW-Chef Martin ...
COPIKTRA® (Duvelisib) erhält EU-Zulassung für die Behandlung von rezidivierter oder ...
SSENSE sichert sich eine Minderheitsbeteiligung von Sequoia Capital - der Unternehmenswert steigt ...
Rose Bikes launcht das Backroad+ / Das Next-Generation-E-Bike Backroad+ überzeugt mit ...
Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt prüft Schritte im Abgasskandal von Fiat-Chrysler / Wohnmobile mit ...
ForwardPMX Becomes A Fashion Avenger, Joining the Dynamic Movement to Accelerate the Fashion ...
Global Scamdemic: Betrug wird zum Online-Verbrechen Nummer eins
Titel
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Steigende Kosten für Bauholz - Brennholz bleibt günstig
Heidelberg erwartet profitables Wachstum in 2021/22 und in den Folgejahren (FOTO)
Zweitimmobilie finanzieren: Mit der KVB Finanz niedrige Zinsen bei der Baufinanzierung sichern
EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
SKODA präsentiert beim GREENTECH-Festival den ENYAQ iV SPORTLINE 80x erstmals in Deutschland ...
Grüner Fisher Investments über Goldanlagen: Was Anleger beachten sollten
Nachhaltigkeits-Experte Dr. Andreas Rickert zum Co-CEO der NIXDORF Kapital AG berufen
EU-Kommission gewährt Wettbewerbsvorteile für LNG-Terminal Brunsbüttel: Deutsche Umwelthilfe kritisiert Entscheidung und kündigt weitere rechtliche Schritte an
EANS-Hauptversammlung: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Einberufung zur ...
Titel
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
Eckes-Granini als erstes Unternehmen in Deutschland mit dem "Lean & Green" 3rd Star ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Geduldsprobe, Kommentar zu Thyssenkrupp von Annette Becker
Wernigerode ist die einzige ostdeutsche Kommune, die 2021 im Europan-Wettbewerb Ideen junger ...
Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA: Eine Legende ist zurück auf der Straße (FOTO)
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Gold rund um die Uhr
Titel
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:15 Uhr
Jens Martin Hoyer als Mitglied des Geschäftsführenden Vorstandes bestätigt / Aufsichtsrat des AOK-Bundesverbandes verlängert Vertrag des stellvertretenden Vorstandsvorsitzenden
17:13 Uhr
Bund-Länder-Beratungen: Mehr Tempo bei Ökostrom-Ausbau verlangt
17:11 Uhr
Morawiecki kontert Brüssel: Polens Verfassung steht über EU-Recht
17:11 Uhr
Realty ONE Group kommt nach Spanien
17:11 Uhr
Revez Corporation lanciert mit digitaler Out-of-Home-Werbekampagne seine allerersten Web-AR-Erlebnis
17:09 Uhr
Devisen: Eurokurs von EZB und US-Preisen letztlich nur wenig bewegt
17:08 Uhr
Prinz Charles und Konzernchefs schlagen G7 Klima-Initiativen vor
17:07 Uhr
POLITIK/Uiguren: Amnesty fordert Weltgemeinschaft zum Handeln auf
17:06 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Atlantik-Charta und Nordirland-Ärger bei Treffen Bidens mit Johnson
17:05 Uhr
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 10.06.2021 - 17.00 Uhr