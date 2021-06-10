ForwardPMX Becomes A Fashion Avenger, Joining the Dynamic Movement to Accelerate the Fashion Industry's Role in Achieving the UN's Global Goals

London, United Kingdom (ots) - --News Direct--



Global data and technology driven marketing services company, ForwardPMX

(https://www.forwardpmx.com/) , has signed onto the Fashion Avengers

(https://www.globalgoals.org/fashion-avengers) campaign, a newly launched global

initiative which highlights the critical role the fashion sector has in driving

progress towards the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals ( The

Global Goals (https://www.globalgoals.org/) ).



As the only agency partner and official Fashion Avenger, ForwardPMX joins a

group of global industry leaders and top brands, creators, influencers and

media, including Burberry, Rankin, Marie Claire, Pour Les Femmes and PANGAIA.

The campaign is also supported by the British Fashion Council (BFC) and the

Council of Fashion Designers of America (CDFA).





On becoming a Fashion Avenger, ForwardPMX Global CEO, James Townsend, said,"Sustainability started as a moral choice, but it is now equally a businessimperative. As Fashion Avengers, we will help to inspire a new agenda andfacilitate a more strategic conversation with brands about how to ingrainsustainability and social impact within their organizations."The Fashion Avengers campaign was established by Project Everyone(https://www.globalgoals.org/project-everyone) , a nonprofit creativecommunications agency that is focused on raising awareness, inspiring action andfacilitating a cross-industry network to accelerate progress for the GlobalGoals. The Goals were agreed upon in 2015 by 195 countries, and represent thecollective ambitious plan to eradicate poverty, fight inequality and address theclimate change crisis by 2030. As a sector, Fashion uniquely intersects with all17 of the UN's Goals, which spurred the creation of the Fashion Avengers toserve as a crucial forum and measurable framework for global industrystakeholders to collaborate and drive progress together.Townsend added, "We intend to further invest and lead in this space as wecontinue to grow our company, while strengthening relationships with likemindedclients who share our values and commitment to social impact andsustainability."Gail Gallie, Co-Founder of Project Everyone, said, "As we work to positivelytransform the industry, we're surrounding ourselves with new partners to help uspush for a greater uptake of the Goals. We are thrilled to have ForwardPMXonboard, as they, like the diverse group of leaders joining us as partners,understand why fashion must change and how the Goals can help the sector get