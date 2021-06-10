ForwardPMX Becomes A Fashion Avenger, Joining the Dynamic Movement to Accelerate the Fashion Industry's Role in Achieving the UN's Global Goals
Global data and technology driven marketing services company, ForwardPMX
(https://www.forwardpmx.com/) , has signed onto the Fashion Avengers
(https://www.globalgoals.org/fashion-avengers) campaign, a newly launched global
initiative which highlights the critical role the fashion sector has in driving
progress towards the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals ( The
Global Goals (https://www.globalgoals.org/) ).
As the only agency partner and official Fashion Avenger, ForwardPMX joins a
group of global industry leaders and top brands, creators, influencers and
media, including Burberry, Rankin, Marie Claire, Pour Les Femmes and PANGAIA.
The campaign is also supported by the British Fashion Council (BFC) and the
Council of Fashion Designers of America (CDFA).
On becoming a Fashion Avenger, ForwardPMX Global CEO, James Townsend, said,
"Sustainability started as a moral choice, but it is now equally a business
imperative. As Fashion Avengers, we will help to inspire a new agenda and
facilitate a more strategic conversation with brands about how to ingrain
sustainability and social impact within their organizations."
The Fashion Avengers campaign was established by Project Everyone
(https://www.globalgoals.org/project-everyone) , a nonprofit creative
communications agency that is focused on raising awareness, inspiring action and
facilitating a cross-industry network to accelerate progress for the Global
Goals. The Goals were agreed upon in 2015 by 195 countries, and represent the
collective ambitious plan to eradicate poverty, fight inequality and address the
climate change crisis by 2030. As a sector, Fashion uniquely intersects with all
17 of the UN's Goals, which spurred the creation of the Fashion Avengers to
serve as a crucial forum and measurable framework for global industry
stakeholders to collaborate and drive progress together.
Townsend added, "We intend to further invest and lead in this space as we
continue to grow our company, while strengthening relationships with likeminded
clients who share our values and commitment to social impact and
sustainability."
Gail Gallie, Co-Founder of Project Everyone, said, "As we work to positively
transform the industry, we're surrounding ourselves with new partners to help us
push for a greater uptake of the Goals. We are thrilled to have ForwardPMX
onboard, as they, like the diverse group of leaders joining us as partners,
understand why fashion must change and how the Goals can help the sector get
