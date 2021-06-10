 
Southeast Asia eCommerce platform Lazada launches public bug bounty program with YesWeHack (FOTO)

10.06.2021, 12:15  |  62   |   |   

Singapore (ots) - Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform Lazada announces
the launch of a public bug bounty program with YesWeHack, after running a
successful 18 month-long private program. Since January 2020, Lazada has worked
with over one hundred ethical hackers to surface vulnerabilities, and has
awarded over US$150,000 in bounties to security researchers as part of a private
bug bounty program.

Lazada is now taking additional steps in providing transparency and security to
its customers, by transferring the areas previously tested in the private
program to a public program. This allows cybersecurity researchers from all over
the world to participate in the program and report vulnerabilities to the
eCommerce platform.

Protecting customer data is a top priority

With the launch of this public Bug Bounty program, Lazada is making a statement
to the eCommerce industry, and highlighting the priority it places on security
and transparency for its customers and partners.

"By launching this latest public bug bounty program, we are sending a clear
message to everyone, that we value the importance of data in our possession. We
believe in the expertise of the YesWeHack community and are excited to continue
to work with ethical hackers in identifying new attack methods and countering
them. This is about protecting our data, protecting our employees and protecting
our customers against vulnerabilities," says Franck Vervial, Head of
Cyberdefence at Lazada.

Furthermore, special attention will be paid to vulnerabilities that affect
personal data and have severity levels of "high" or "critical." For submitted
reports on critical vulnerabilities, Lazada will pay out up to US$10,000 to
security researchers.

More information of the public bounty program can be found here
(https://yeswehack.com/programs/lazada) .

Contact:

YesWeHack
Marine Magnant
Global Field Marketing Director
E-Mail: mailto:m.magnant@yeswehack.com

