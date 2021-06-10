Southeast Asia eCommerce platform Lazada launches public bug bounty program with YesWeHack (FOTO)

Singapore (ots) - Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform Lazada announces

the launch of a public bug bounty program with YesWeHack, after running a

successful 18 month-long private program. Since January 2020, Lazada has worked

with over one hundred ethical hackers to surface vulnerabilities, and has

awarded over US$150,000 in bounties to security researchers as part of a private

bug bounty program.



Lazada is now taking additional steps in providing transparency and security to

its customers, by transferring the areas previously tested in the private

program to a public program. This allows cybersecurity researchers from all over

the world to participate in the program and report vulnerabilities to the

eCommerce platform.









With the launch of this public Bug Bounty program, Lazada is making a statement

to the eCommerce industry, and highlighting the priority it places on security

and transparency for its customers and partners.



"By launching this latest public bug bounty program, we are sending a clear

message to everyone, that we value the importance of data in our possession. We

believe in the expertise of the YesWeHack community and are excited to continue

to work with ethical hackers in identifying new attack methods and countering

them. This is about protecting our data, protecting our employees and protecting

our customers against vulnerabilities," says Franck Vervial, Head of

Cyberdefence at Lazada.



Furthermore, special attention will be paid to vulnerabilities that affect

personal data and have severity levels of "high" or "critical." For submitted

reports on critical vulnerabilities, Lazada will pay out up to US$10,000 to

security researchers.



More information of the public bounty program can be found here

(https://yeswehack.com/programs/lazada) .



Contact:



YesWeHack

Marine Magnant

Global Field Marketing Director

E-Mail: mailto:m.magnant@yeswehack.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156473/4937692

OTS: YesWeHack





