ComplySci Announces $120 Million Growth Investment From K1 Investment Management

Capital Will Support New and Enhanced Solutions to Benefit Fast-Expanding Roster of Leading Financial Services Customers

Leading Enterprise Software-Focused Private Equity Firm Joins Existing Investors in ComplySci as Company Reports Strongest Financial Performance Ever in Q1 2021

K1 to Help Drive Accelerated Growth and Expansion Opportunities for ComplySci

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance solutions for the financial services sector, announced today that it has received a growth capital investment of approximately $120 million from K1 Investment Management, a leading private equity investment firm focused on high-growth enterprise software companies.

ComplySci is a widely recognized leader in offering innovative compliance software that creates a robust employee compliance function. The company's solutions deliver scalable identification and mitigation of employee regulatory and compliance risks, at a high degree of precision and on a cost-efficient basis.

ComplySci partners closely with C-suite teams as well as in-house compliance, legal and technology professionals to deliver technology-enabled employee compliance solutions for broker-dealers, registered investment advisers (RIAs), hedge funds, private equity firms, investment advisors, venture capital firms and other businesses across the financial services sector.

Amy Kadomatsu, Chief Executive Officer of ComplySci, said, "We are thrilled that K1 shares our passion about the opportunities ahead for our business and our excitement around the future of innovation in the RegTech industry. With K1 as our partner, ComplySci looks forward to continuing to build out our products and services, and to driving additional growth through acquisitions. This investment underscores the enormous momentum that ComplySci has generated as the leading provider of innovative technology-driven employee compliance solutions across the financial services sector."

$120 Million Investment Supports Ongoing Robust Growth

ComplySci will leverage K1's investment to further build out its platform including existing modules, such as Political Contributions Verification, Senior Managers and Certification Regime, and Compliance Program Management and the recently-launched Compliance Control Room and Conflict Checking products, which track firm activities along with employee activities to proactively identify potential conflicts of interest and market abuse through a single integrated solution.