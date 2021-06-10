 
Game changing #MakeItFeelRight campaign returns Lenzing's TENCEL(TM) brand introduces new ways to join the movement and activate "#MakeAPledge"

LENZING, Austria, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When #MakeItFeelRight (#MIFR) first launched in 2019, Lenzing's TENCEL brand set out to raise awareness on the negative impact that the fashion industry has on the environment. With rising eco-fashion demand in mind, the campaign highlights the importance of making environmentally responsible textile choices with the ability to "#MakeAPledge" and actively contribute to making the world a better place. With this in mind, the TENCEL brand revitalized the #MIFR campaign on World Environment Day 2021. Exciting announcements, new ways to become part of the conversation and entertaining Instagram and TikTok filters are all to be expected throughout the year.

Partnering with sustainable change-makers

TENCEL brand is partnering with One Tree Planted once again, an innovative NGO focused on reforestation efforts, to introduce "#MakeAPledge" on TikTok and Instagram. Consumers will have the ability to submit a short video pledge in exchange for a "Tree Certificate". For every certificate generated, TENCEL will then plant a tree with One Tree Planted as a way to acknowledge their contributions in aiding the global reforestation effort.

Building on a successful partnership established in the first campaign, TENCEL is excited to partner with Redress once again. TENCEL is always looking for new and exciting partnerships such as Redress and One Tree Planted. As the campaign progresses, watch out for more NGOs and influencers engaging with the sustainability movement.

In addition to NGOs, this year the campaign will include a variety of new and powerful influencers, including Lily ColeCaitlyn WarakomskiValeria Hinojosa and more. As social media influencers, their raw star power and dedicated audiences will play a big role in shaping the sustainability movement to #MakeItFeelRight.

"TENCEL, a pioneering textile fiber brand, is delighted to be collaborating with a stellar selection of NGOs and influencers. As advocates for sustainability in a range of ways, we trust them to empower everyday people to be more sustainable and work towards collective sustainability goals. Whether it's through Instagram Reels, filters or TikTok challenges, we want to give you the power to use your voice and creativity to champion sustainability". "It's up to you to actively support sustainable fashion and the #MIFR campaign is here to help in any way it can." shared Harold Weghorst, Vice President of Global Marketing & Branding at Lenzing Group.

The eco-movement is just getting started

It's not just about keeping those who are already committed to sustainable practices informed, but also educating those who want to do more but don't know where to start. TENCEL aims to empower everyday people to participate, actively share content online, and get their voices heard.

"Since the inauguration of the first #MIFR campaign in 2019, the demand for sustainable fashion and lifestyle has skyrocketed. Through our TENCEL brand, we regularly work with various stakeholders in the fashion industry to enhance their sustainability measures. We recognize that a crucial part of this ecosystem are everyday people. With the launch of the #MakeItFeelRight reboot, we want to inspire you to heal the planet by implementing sustainability practices and products in your daily routines. Sustainability is not a project nor a short-term goal, it's a movement, and it starts with you," said Florian Heubrandner, Vice President Global Textiles Business at Lenzing AG.

Please check out the TENCEL #MIFR website and our social media platforms for more information throughout the campaign. More news and information on new ways to interact with the influencers, brands and NGOs that are making a true difference will be shared soon. We invite everyone to be a part of the #MakeItFeelRight movement and encourage all to #MakeAPledge.

Website: https://www.makeitfeelright.com/

Photo Link: HERE

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2eHTvgnlQU




