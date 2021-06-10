PVH Corp. Releases 13th Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

This report marks the 13 th publication of PVH’s global CR data, available to all stakeholders, as the company furthers its commitment to transparency and accountability.

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] published today its 2020 Corporate Responsibility (CR) report, noting progress toward key targets in the company’s Forward Fashion CR strategy to advance inclusion and diversity, environmental sustainability, and human rights, and fight climate change.

“Through the power and passion of PVH’s people, we made notable progress across key initiatives on inclusion and diversity, environmental sustainability, human rights and climate change. These areas of focus and our values are at the heart of everything we do,” said Stefan Larsson, PVH Corp. Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to build on our core strengths, connect to our consumers in ways that are meaningful to them, and remain dedicated to innovation and continuous improvement.”

The ongoing work of PVH’s brand businesses, regions and global functions reinforce the company’s purpose to drive fashion forward for good.

Highlights in the CR report include:

Co-created and endorsed the International Labor Organization’s Call to Action to mobilize emergency relief funds to protect garment workers’ income and employment through the COVID-19 crisis and establish long-term sustainable systems of social protection

to mobilize emergency relief funds to income and employment through the COVID-19 crisis and establish long-term sustainable systems of social protection Donated more than $2 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts through The PVH Foundation, and delivered over 2 million units of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to support healthcare workers on the front lines

toward COVID-19 relief efforts through The PVH Foundation, and delivered of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to support healthcare workers on the front lines Co-authored with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) the industry’s first comprehensive research report on inclusion and diversity with a roadmap to create a more equitable future

on inclusion and diversity with a roadmap to create a more equitable future Rolled out nine global Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) commitments to deliver the greatest impact for our associates, our consumers and our communities

to deliver the greatest impact for our associates, our consumers and our communities Increased renewable energy usage by 15%, resulting in 43% of energy used in our offices, warehouses and stores being derived from renewable sources

by 15%, resulting in 43% of energy used in our offices, warehouses and stores being derived from renewable sources What is believed to be the world’s most powerful solar roof was installed at our warehouse and logistics center in Venlo, the Netherlands, consisting of 48,000+ solar panels

was installed at our warehouse and logistics center in Venlo, the Netherlands, consisting of 48,000+ solar panels Launched PVH’s first circular business model through Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommy for Life program, which has already diverted 36,429kg of textile waste to date

through Tommy Hilfiger’s program, which has already diverted to date Continued to drive circular product innovation , as demonstrated by Tommy Hilfiger and The Ellen McArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign Collection

, as demonstrated by Tommy Hilfiger and The Ellen McArthur Foundation’s Furthered work to eliminate single-use plastics by partnering with Fashion for Good to test with a view to scale polybag packing with 80% post-consumer recycled content

by partnering with Fashion for Good to test with a view to scale polybag packing with 80% post-consumer recycled content Expanded our disclosure of living wage data in our supply chain to cover 86% of our global manufacturing base, as we continue our work to advance the payment of living wages in our industry

in our supply chain to cover 86% of our global manufacturing base, as we continue our work to advance the payment of living wages in our industry Enrolled 3,078 more women workers in our supply chain in PVH Women's Empowerment Programming, and launched our first community program benefiting women near Hawassa Industrial Park, Ethiopia

workers in our supply chain in PVH Women's Empowerment Programming, and launched our first community program benefiting women near Hawassa Industrial Park, Ethiopia Reached an additional 29,368 children, parents, and teachers with educational programming and services through our partnership with Save the Children

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world’s largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER and our Heritage Brands. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

