Fobi Licenses its Wallet Pass Platform to CareSpace.AI for use in its CampusPass Vaccine Validation Platform for Higher Education Across North America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSX.V) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the signing of a licensing agreement with CareSpace.AI. The deal will bring the use of the Fobi Wallet pass to higher education facilities throughout North America and provide secure covid-19 vaccination confirmation and validation, true contact-less registration, promotion, payment, and more using the Fobi Wallet pass technology, Fobi SmarTap, and Insight portal solutions for use in the CareSpace CampusPass platform (https://thecampuspass.com/). The CampusPass platform is being delivered in partnership with Microsoft and Unisys who are providing key elements of the data security and data privacy aspects of the platform.

LICENSING AGREEMENT WILL ENABLE FOBI TO EMPOWER COLLEGE CAMPUSES TO REOPEN AND RESUME ON-SITE ACTIVITIES AND EVENTS

With more than 100 college campuses across the US already stating they will require proof of vaccination to resume in-person classes and on-campus activities and many who have already implemented the policy, there is a monumental need for higher education facilities to have in place a platform to manage accurate and secure records, in order to limit liability and ensure the safety of students and staff. The integration of Fobi’s Wallet pass with the CampusPass platform will also offer community partners and sponsors increased ways to engage with students through personalized promotions, events, and digital touchpoints.

CareSpace is a strong strategic partner in the healthcare space, having had major success developing an emergency response platform for The International Red Cross, which is used by 96M+ volunteers worldwide. They are also the first Microsoft Health partner to drive dynamic patient education pathways via CRM connected platform for population health.

CareSpace CEO David Richards states:

“With higher-level institutions hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic, they are looking for new ways to entice students back to on-campus operations in a way that protects student identity and privacy, while opening new revenue opportunities. This agreement with Fobi will enable us to provide all of our campus clients with the ability to not only keep their students safe and secure but to enrich the student experience with new expanded touchless transaction opportunities. With the help of Fobi’s real-time capabilities, this platform will ensure that campuses see an increase in student and alumni loyalty and affinity with positive community impact at scale.”