Elanco Releases Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Summary

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Summary, including disclosure on climate-related and workforce metrics. The summary, its first since becoming a standalone animal health company less than three years ago, provides an initial view of the company’s ESG programs, policies, and metrics aligned with its sustainability approach.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and we are embedding our Healthy Purpose efforts throughout the company,” said Jeff Simmons, president and chief executive officer at Elanco. “Our 2020 ESG Summary is an important step in the accountability and transparency of our overall sustainability program and provides the baseline for future reporting.”

The summary is aligned with leading sustainability frameworks, namely the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guideline for the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals industry as well as the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and covers additional disclosure topics deemed relevant and material by Elanco and its key stakeholders as a part of a robust materiality assessment conducted in 2020.

The materiality assessment identified topics relevant to Elanco and its diverse stakeholders and highlighted the interdependency of many factors. The assessment also identified key trends Elanco believes will propel the animal health industry and the company forward over the coming decade.

  • Creating Convenient Access to Animal Care: With approximately half of the world’s pets still unmedicalized, Elanco’s role as omnichannel leader creates a responsibility to be the conduit – the bridge – between pet owners and veterinarians, improving pet care over the long-term.
  • The Path to Net Zero: Elanco is committed to help advance the health and well-being of three billion farm animals and to be livestock producers’ leading partner on their path to Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Innovation Matters: Innovation is rewarded and will be the enabler of both the changing pet care landscape and environmental trends. This next five years Elanco expects to see transformational innovation and remains focused on being an innovation partner of choice in the industry.
  • Creating Community on the Inside Changes Communities on the Outside: Elanco aspires to be a safe harbor, to foster a culture and community where employees from across the globe can be their authentic selves every day. Creating an environment where employees can thrive allows for a greater focus on driving scientific, product and personal advancement.

Addressing these macro trends, in October 2020, Elanco launched its 2030 sustainability commitments aligned to the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The company’s approach to sustainability, called Elanco’s Healthy Purpose, is a framework of commitments and actions focused on advancing the well-being of animals, people, and the planet. Elanco’s Protein Pledge, Planet Pledge and Pet Pledge, are expected to drive sustainable change by 2030 – for the company, the industry, and the world.

