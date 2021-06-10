MannKind and Thirona Bio Join Forces to Evaluate Potential Inhaled Therapy for Fibrotic Lung Diseases

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) and Thirona Bio, Inc. today announced that they have entered into a transaction that is intended to advance the development of a novel compound with potential for multiple indications.

FBM5712 is a novel small molecule inhibitor of the ALK-5 kinase (the transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) receptor kinase), which is being developed by Thirona as a topical product intended to prevent and/or reduce skin fibrosis. “TGF-β is also implicated in lung fibrotic diseases and ALK-5 has been validated as a potential target for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis,” said Thomas Hofmann, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MannKind Corporation.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, the companies will evaluate the therapeutic potential of Thirona’s locally acting TGF-β inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. MannKind will formulate FBM5712 as a dry powder formulation. If initial studies are promising, MannKind can exercise certain rights to seek a full license to the compound for clinical development and commercialization for the treatment of fibrotic pulmonary diseases.

In addition to the collaboration agreement, the companies entered into a convertible promissory note purchase agreement to support Thirona’s Series A financing.

“This collaboration with MannKind gives Thirona the opportunity to potentially expand the development of FBM5712 into fibrotic lung diseases with a new formulation,” said Dr. Gordon Foulkes, Thirona Bio’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on the dermatological applications of this drug – targeting scleroderma, keloid scars and certain cancers – and now look forward to exploring lung indications with the experienced MannKind team.”

“We recently announced our goal of launching a new product from our pipeline every year between 2025 and 2030,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation. “We are excited by the opportunity to evaluate FBM5712 and to assess its potential to support our pipeline ambitions.”

About Thirona Bio

Thirona Bio is focused on the development of drugs for fibrotic diseases. Target indications include scleroderma, keloid scars and certain cancers where there are no effective therapies. The Company’s unique approach uses a potent, topically applied drug to inhibit TGF-β “locally”, thereby minimizing the potential risk of systemic exposure. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California. More information can be found at www.thirona.bio.com.