 
checkAd

MannKind and Thirona Bio Join Forces to Evaluate Potential Inhaled Therapy for Fibrotic Lung Diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 12:15  |  48   |   |   

MannKind will conduct formulation and preclinical studies of a new chemical entity owned by Thirona

In addition, MannKind purchased a convertible note issued by Thirona

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) and Thirona Bio, Inc. today announced that they have entered into a transaction that is intended to advance the development of a novel compound with potential for multiple indications.

FBM5712 is a novel small molecule inhibitor of the ALK-5 kinase (the transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) receptor kinase), which is being developed by Thirona as a topical product intended to prevent and/or reduce skin fibrosis.  “TGF-β is also implicated in lung fibrotic diseases and ALK-5 has been validated as a potential target for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis,” said Thomas Hofmann, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MannKind Corporation.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, the companies will evaluate the therapeutic potential of Thirona’s locally acting TGF-β inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. MannKind will formulate FBM5712 as a dry powder formulation. If initial studies are promising, MannKind can exercise certain rights to seek a full license to the compound for clinical development and commercialization for the treatment of fibrotic pulmonary diseases.

In addition to the collaboration agreement, the companies entered into a convertible promissory note purchase agreement to support Thirona’s Series A financing.

“This collaboration with MannKind gives Thirona the opportunity to potentially expand the development of FBM5712 into fibrotic lung diseases with a new formulation,” said Dr. Gordon Foulkes, Thirona Bio’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on the dermatological applications of this drug – targeting scleroderma, keloid scars and certain cancers – and now look forward to exploring lung indications with the experienced MannKind team.”

“We recently announced our goal of launching a new product from our pipeline every year between 2025 and 2030,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation. “We are excited by the opportunity to evaluate FBM5712 and to assess its potential to support our pipeline ambitions.”

About Thirona Bio
Thirona Bio is focused on the development of drugs for fibrotic diseases. Target indications include scleroderma, keloid scars and certain cancers where there are no effective therapies. The Company’s unique approach uses a potent, topically applied drug to inhibit TGF-β “locally”, thereby minimizing the potential risk of systemic exposure. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California. More information can be found at www.thirona.bio.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MannKind and Thirona Bio Join Forces to Evaluate Potential Inhaled Therapy for Fibrotic Lung Diseases MannKind will conduct formulation and preclinical studies of a new chemical entity owned by Thirona In addition, MannKind purchased a convertible note issued by Thirona WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board