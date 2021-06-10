DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Conference Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Industry and Investor Conferences in June 10.06.2021 / 12:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following industry and investor conferences in June:

- June 14-18: BIO Digital (formerly BIO International Convention). Members of the company's business development team will host one-on-one partnering meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please use the BIO Digital partnering portal at: www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/partnering.

- June 16-17: JMP Securities Life Science Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 17, at 11:30 am ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days.

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing three small molecule products: its lead development program, IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect, is currently being developed as a treatment option for multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and primary sclerosing cholangitis. IMU-935, a selective inverse agonist of the transcription factor RORγt, is targeted for development in psoriasis and Guillain-Barré syndrome. IMU-856, which targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function, is targeted for development in diseases involving bowel barrier dysfunction. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.