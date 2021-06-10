 
Apogee Enterprises to Report Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) will report its fiscal 2022 first quarter results on Friday, June 25, 2021 before the market opens. The company will also host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide a business update. This conference call will be webcast beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on June 25, 2021.

Access to the webcast will be available through the Investors section of the company's website at https://www.apog.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website.

About Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) delivers distinctive solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, we are a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. For more information, visit www.apog.com.

