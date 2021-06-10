 
checkAd

Capstead Mortgage Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2021 Common Dividend of $0.15 Per Share and Series E Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 Per Share and Announces May 31, 2021 Book Value of $6.57 Per Common Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 12:30  |  26   |   |   

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) (“Capstead” or “The Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2021 common dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 20, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

Capstead’s Board of Directors also declared a second quarter 2021 dividend of $0.46875 per share on its 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CMOPRE). This dividend is payable on July 15, 2021 to Series E preferred stockholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

Concurrently, Capstead announced its estimated May 31, 2021 book value of $6.57 per common share. This book value estimate is unaudited, and does not include current quarter earnings or common dividends. Book value fluctuates with market conditions, operating results and other factors, and is subject to normal quarterly reconciliations and other procedures. Therefore, this estimate may be materially different today. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its estimate of book value.

About Capstead

Formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of primarily residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “will be,” “will likely continue,” “will likely result,” or words or phrases of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, without limitation, fluctuations in interest rates, the availability of suitable qualifying investments, changes in mortgage prepayments, the availability and terms of financing, changes in market conditions as a result of federal corporate and individual tax law changes, changes in legislation or regulation affecting the mortgage and banking industries or Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae securities, the availability of new investment capital, the liquidity of secondary markets and funding markets, our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal tax purposes, our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and other changes in general economic conditions. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers of this document are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein.

Capstead Mortgage Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capstead Mortgage Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2021 Common Dividend of $0.15 Per Share and Series E Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 Per Share and Announces May 31, 2021 Book Value of $6.57 Per Common Share Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) (“Capstead” or “The Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2021 common dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 20, 2021 to common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
FGEN Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud ...
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels