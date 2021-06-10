 
N-able Amplifies Partner Success Initiatives with Launch of MarketBuilder and Addition of Three Head Nerds

N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP), the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs), today announced the launch of MarketBuilder, a platform that provides MSPs with campaigns they can quickly and easily brand and use in their own sales and marketing programs. Additionally, it has added three new advocates to its Head Nerds team, deepening the real-world expertise available for MSP partners. These developments will help provide MSPs with the knowledge and support needed to help their business transform and thrive.

MarketBuilder provides N-able partners with a selection of ready-made, customizable marketing and sales campaigns they can use to promote their own offerings. Designed to help MSPs sell their services—no matter the level of marketing and sales expertise within the company—it comes preloaded with content created specifically for MSPs to help fortify their value proposition and grow their business. In the past six months, MarketBuilder users have sent out over 40,000 emails to help generate leads and close new deals, while publishing more than 1,000 social posts each month.

MarketBuilder resources also include:

  • A guide to speaking with customers and prospects
  • Sample social media posts
  • Complete email campaigns
  • Sales sheets
  • Microsites (landing pages)
  • PowerPoint sales presentations

David Woodruff, president at Connectivity Systems, an N-able MSP partner: “N-able continues to prove to be the best-in-class partner. Using the MarketBuilder platform with its professional content and campaigns, we have seen double digit growth in our security and backup service offerings.”

“After talking with our MSP partners, many shared that they spend most of their time on running their business, leaving limited time to focus on growth. We immediately knew we could help them with their marketing activity, which is such a critical part of their business,” said Kevin Bury, chief customer officer, N-able. “MarketBuilder provides MSPs with the tools and resources they need to effectively market their business, helping them generate and close leads while providing a way to stay in touch with prospects and customers.”

The Head Nerds, who began their advisory efforts in early 2020, recently welcomed three new members to the team. They deliver training boot camps, educational resources, and consultative office hours to help MSPs understand and maximize the most important business growth opportunities. The newest members include:

