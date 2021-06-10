 
Ashland provides update on outlook for fiscal 2021 third-quarter and full-year earnings¹

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today provided an update for preliminary fiscal 2021 third-quarter and full-year financial results. In general, economic recovery in the U.S. and other regions of the world is driving strong demand for most products in the company’s Life Sciences, Personal Care and Household and Specialty Additives end markets.

Availability of some raw materials in addition to shipping, logistics and packaging challenges however are offsetting the demand and continue to constrain the company’s ability to rebuild global inventories and meet overall customer demand. In addition, supply-chain inefficiencies are resulting in higher overall cost as the company works to meet customers’ needs. The impact of all these factors is expected to be reflected in the company’s financial results during the quarter. 

“We are encouraged by the improving demand in each of our segments,” said Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer, Ashland. “Supply-chain constraints continue to be a challenge for us, our suppliers and our customers, and we anticipate approximately $5 million to $10 million of Adjusted EBITDA pressure in the fiscal third quarter. We expect these factors will stabilize in the fiscal fourth quarter and our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year 2021 of $570 million to $590 million remains unchanged.”

The company’s Performance Adhesives segment, which is under a strategic review announced last month, is largely U.S.-based, and continues to be impacted by raw-material cost escalation and constrained availability. This is impacting the company’s ability to satisfy very strong customer demand. The business continues to take pricing actions to recover from the impact of raw-material cost escalation.

The information in this release is preliminary, based upon information available at the time of this news release, and actual results may differ.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Ashland believes that by removing the impact of depreciation and amortization and excluding certain non-cash charges, amounts spent on interest and taxes and certain other charges that are highly variable from year to year, adjusted EBITDA provides Ashland’s investors with performance measures that reflect the impact to operations from trends in changes in sales, margin and operating expenses, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from net income. The adjustments Ashland makes to derive the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA exclude items which may cause short-term fluctuations in net income and which Ashland does not consider to be the fundamental attributes or primary drivers of its business. Adjusted EBITDA provides disclosure on the same basis as that used by Ashland’s management to evaluate financial performance on a consolidated and reportable segment basis and provide consistency in our financial reporting, facilitate internal and external comparisons of Ashland’s historical operating performance and its business units and provide continuity to investors for comparability purposes.

