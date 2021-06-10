DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Acquisition FUCHS strengthens specialty business by acquiring the lubricants business of Gleitmo Technik AB, Sweden 10.06.2021 / 12:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, has today signed an agreement to acquire the lubricants business of Gleitmo Technik AB in Kungsbacka, Sweden, as of July 1, 2021, and will integrate it into its subsidiary FUCHS LUBRICANTS SWEDEN AB.

FUCHS acquires 100% of the shares in Gleitmo Technik AB through a Share Purchase Agreement which includes the customer base, the product portfolio, the workforce and a lease agreement of the Gleitmo office and warehouse in Kungsbacka in particular.

The bundling of sales channels makes FUCHS LUBRICANTS SWEDEN AB a central and authoritative partner for all lubricants and related specialties in Sweden and the Nordic Region.

As a longstanding trading partner of FUCHS, Gleitmo Technik AB generated sales revenues of around EUR 6 million in the financial year 2020. The company currently employs ten people.

About FUCHS

FUCHS develops, produces and markets high-grade lubricants and related specialties for virtually all industries and areas of application. The company, which was founded in Mannheim in 1931, employs around 6,000 people worldwide at 58 operating companies. FUCHS is the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer. The most important markets in terms of sales revenue are Western Europe, Asia and North America.

This press release contains future-oriented statements, which are based on assumptions and estimates by the corporate management of FUCHS PETROLUB SE. Even if the corporate management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are true, the future actual development and future actual results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can include, for example, a change in the macroeconomic situation, the procurement prices, the exchange rates and interest rates as well as changes within the lubricant industry. FUCHS PETROLUB SE accepts no guarantee or liability for the future development and the actual results achieved in future matching the assumptions and estimates expressed in this press release.

