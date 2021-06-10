 
FUCHS strengthens specialty business by acquiring the lubricants business of Gleitmo Technik AB, Sweden

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.06.2021, 12:50  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Acquisition
FUCHS strengthens specialty business by acquiring the lubricants business of Gleitmo Technik AB, Sweden

10.06.2021 / 12:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS strengthens specialty business by acquiring the lubricants business of Gleitmo Technik AB, Sweden

The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, has today signed an agreement to acquire the lubricants business of Gleitmo Technik AB in Kungsbacka, Sweden, as of July 1, 2021, and will integrate it into its subsidiary FUCHS LUBRICANTS SWEDEN AB.

FUCHS acquires 100% of the shares in Gleitmo Technik AB through a Share Purchase Agreement which includes the customer base, the product portfolio, the workforce and a lease agreement of the Gleitmo office and warehouse in Kungsbacka in particular.

The bundling of sales channels makes FUCHS LUBRICANTS SWEDEN AB a central and authoritative partner for all lubricants and related specialties in Sweden and the Nordic Region.

As a longstanding trading partner of FUCHS, Gleitmo Technik AB generated sales revenues of around EUR 6 million in the financial year 2020. The company currently employs ten people.

Mannheim, June 10, 2021

FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Public Relations
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Tel. +49 621 3802-1104
tina.vogel@fuchs.com
www.fuchs.com/group

The following information is available online:
Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/

About FUCHS
FUCHS develops, produces and markets high-grade lubricants and related specialties for virtually all industries and areas of application. The company, which was founded in Mannheim in 1931, employs around 6,000 people worldwide at 58 operating companies. FUCHS is the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer. The most important markets in terms of sales revenue are Western Europe, Asia and North America.

Important note
This press release contains future-oriented statements, which are based on assumptions and estimates by the corporate management of FUCHS PETROLUB SE. Even if the corporate management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are true, the future actual development and future actual results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can include, for example, a change in the macroeconomic situation, the procurement prices, the exchange rates and interest rates as well as changes within the lubricant industry. FUCHS PETROLUB SE accepts no guarantee or liability for the future development and the actual results achieved in future matching the assumptions and estimates expressed in this press release.


10.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
E-mail: ir@fuchs.com
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
ISIN: DE0005790430, DE0005790406
WKN: 579043, 579040
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1206649

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1206649  10.06.2021 

Disclaimer

