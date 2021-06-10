 
checkAd

Pentair Hosts Virtual Investor Day; Raises 2021 Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 12:55  |  37   |   |   

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) is hosting its 2021 Virtual Investor Day today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) where John L. Stauch, Pentair President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Pentair’s senior management team will discuss the company’s strategies to achieve sustainable, long term growth.

The company is updating its second quarter 2021 GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance to approximately $0.71 to $0.76 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $0.75 to $0.80. The company expects second quarter sales to be up approximately 25 to 29 percent on a reported basis compared to the second quarter of 2020. The company updates second quarter segment income guidance to be up approximately 22 to 30 percent.

Further, the company is updating its estimated 2021 GAAP EPS from continuing operations to approximately $2.95 to $3.05 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $3.10 to $3.20. The company updates full year 2021 sales guidance to be up approximately 17 to 19 percent on a reported basis. The company updates full year 2021 segment income guidance to be up approximately 21 to 25 percent.

Registration and access to the live Virtual Investor Day webcast can be found in the “Investor Relations” section of the company's website (www.pentair.com). A question and answer session will follow the presentation and can be accessed through the webcast. A replay of the event will be made accessible shortly after completion of the event. Presentation materials will be made accessible shortly before the event begins and will be archived on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that we believe to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “likely,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “future” or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of virus variants and the rate of vaccinations; actions that may be taken by us, other businesses and governments to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including those that may impact our ability to operate our facilities, meet production demands, and deliver products to our customers; the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, our customers and suppliers, and customer demand; overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business, including the strength of housing and related markets; demand, competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve; volatility in currency exchange rates; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives; risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the impact of material cost and other inflation; the impact of seasonality of sales and weather conditions; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Pentair plc assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this release.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

Pentair makes the most of life’s essential resources. From our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the year ending December 31, 2021 excluding the effect of adjustments

 (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Actual

 

Forecast

In millions, except per-share data

 

First
Quarter

 

Second
Quarter

 

Full
Year

Net sales

 

$

865.9

 

 

 

approx

Up 25% - 29%

 

approx

Up 17% - 19%

Operating income

 

157.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of net sales

 

18.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other

 

1.5

 

 

 

approx

$

 

 

approx

$

2

 

 

Intangible amortization

 

7.1

 

 

 

approx

6

 

 

approx

$

24

 

 

COVID-19 related costs expenses

 

0.2

 

 

 

approx

 

 

approx

$

 

 

Legal accrual adjustments

 

(2.4

)

 

 

approx

 

 

approx

$

(2

)

 

Deal-related costs and expenses

 

0.7

 

 

 

approx

 

 

approx

$

1

 

 

Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

 

0.2

 

 

 

approx

1

 

 

approx

$

3

 

 

Segment income

 

164.4

 

 

 

approx

Up 22% - 30%

 

approx

Up 21% - 25%

Return on sales

 

19.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income from continuing operations—as reported

 

131.1

 

 

 

approx

$118 - $126

 

approx

$494 - $511

Adjustments to operating income

 

7.1

 

 

 

approx

6

 

 

approx

25

 

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(2.4

)

 

 

approx

1

 

 

approx

1

 

 

Net income from continuing operations—as adjusted

 

$

135.8

 

 

 

approx

$125 - $133

 

approx

$520 - $537

Continuing earnings per ordinary share—diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as reported

 

$

0.78

 

 

 

approx

$0.71 - $0.76

 

approx

$2.95 - $3.05

Adjustments

 

0.03

 

 

 

approx

0.04

 

 

approx

0.15

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as adjusted

 

$

0.81

 

 

 

approx

$0.75 - $0.80

 

approx

$3.10 - $3.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the year ended December 31, 2020 excluding the effect of adjustments

(Unaudited)

           

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions, except per-share data

 

First
Quarter

 

Second
Quarter

 

Third
Quarter

 

Fourth
Quarter

 

Full
Year

Net sales

 

$

710.0

 

 

 

$

713.3

 

 

$

798.5

 

 

$

796.0

 

 

$

3,017.8

 

Operating income

 

100.7

 

 

 

111.1

 

 

128.1

 

 

121.5

 

 

461.4

 

% of net sales

 

14.2

%

 

 

15.6

%

 

16.0

%

 

15.3

%

 

15.3

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other

 

2.4

 

 

 

1.1

 

 

2.1

 

 

9.8

 

 

15.4

 

Intangible amortization

 

7.6

 

 

 

7.0

 

 

6.9

 

 

6.9

 

 

28.4

 

COVID-19 related costs and expenses

 

0.9

 

 

 

4.8

 

 

2.6

 

 

2.1

 

 

10.4

 

Deal-related costs and expenses

 

0.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.6

 

Equity (loss) income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

 

(0.5

)

 

 

0.7

 

 

0.8

 

 

0.4

 

 

1.4

 

Segment income

 

111.5

 

 

 

124.7

 

 

140.5

 

 

140.9

 

 

517.6

 

Return on sales

 

15.7

%

 

 

17.5

%

 

17.6

%

 

17.7

%

 

17.2

%

Net income from continuing operations—as reported

 

72.7

 

 

 

73.8

 

 

110.8

 

 

99.8

 

 

357.1

 

Loss on sale of businesses

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

Pension and other post retirement mark-to-market loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6.7

 

 

6.7

 

Other income

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2.2

)

 

 

 

(2.2

)

Adjustments to operating income

 

11.3

 

 

 

12.9

 

 

11.6

 

 

19.0

 

 

54.8

 

Income tax adjustments

 

3.3

 

 

 

11.1

 

 

(3.6

)

 

(8.1

)

 

2.7

 

Net income from continuing operations—as adjusted

 

$

87.3

 

 

 

$

97.9

 

 

$

116.6

 

 

$

117.4

 

 

$

419.2

 

Continuing earnings per ordinary share—diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as reported

 

$

0.43

 

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

2.13

 

Adjustments

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.10

 

 

0.37

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as adjusted

 

$

0.52

 

 

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

2.50

 

 

Pentair Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pentair Hosts Virtual Investor Day; Raises 2021 Guidance Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) is hosting its 2021 Virtual Investor Day today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) where John L. Stauch, Pentair President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Pentair’s senior management team will discuss …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
FGEN Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud ...
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Pentair Announces Social Responsibility Strategic Targets
01.06.21
Pentair to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Day on June 10
19.05.21
Pentair Completes Transaction to Acquire Assets of Ken’s Beverage, Inc.