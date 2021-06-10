The Hartford Names Adrien Robinson Head Of Global Specialty

The Hartford has named Adrien Robinson as head of Global Specialty, reporting to Doug Elliot, president of The Hartford. Robinson succeeds Vincent Tizzio, who has made a personal decision to leave the company.

Adrien Robinson named head of The Hartford's Global Specialty business unit. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Adrien is a proven leader with more than 20 years of insurance industry experience and a strong technical background in law and engineering,” Elliot said. “Global Specialty has delivered strong and improving results since its inception as a stand-alone business unit in 2019. We are excited for continued success, driven by the full suite of insurance solutions and excellent customer service that has made The Hartford a go-to choice in the marketplace.”

Robinson served most recently as head of Complex Casualty, Construction and Marine within The Hartford’s Middle & Large Commercial business unit. Previously, he was president of U.S. Commercial lines of business at The Navigators Group, Inc. Robinson holds a law degree focused in environmental and energy from Chicago-Kent College of Law, Illinois Institute of Technology, and a bachelor of applied science in environmental engineering from the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada.

Tizzio has led Global Specialty at The Hartford since it was established after the company’s acquisition of Navigators. During this time, he has cultivated a cohesive, high-performing team leading to a strong business turnaround. He will maintain an advisory role during the leadership transition.

