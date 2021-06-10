 
The Hartford Names Adrien Robinson Head Of Global Specialty

The Hartford has named Adrien Robinson as head of Global Specialty, reporting to Doug Elliot, president of The Hartford. Robinson succeeds Vincent Tizzio, who has made a personal decision to leave the company.

This press release features multimedia.

Adrien Robinson named head of The Hartford's Global Specialty business unit. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Adrien is a proven leader with more than 20 years of insurance industry experience and a strong technical background in law and engineering,” Elliot said. “Global Specialty has delivered strong and improving results since its inception as a stand-alone business unit in 2019. We are excited for continued success, driven by the full suite of insurance solutions and excellent customer service that has made The Hartford a go-to choice in the marketplace.”

Robinson served most recently as head of Complex Casualty, Construction and Marine within The Hartford’s Middle & Large Commercial business unit. Previously, he was president of U.S. Commercial lines of business at The Navigators Group, Inc. Robinson holds a law degree focused in environmental and energy from Chicago-Kent College of Law, Illinois Institute of Technology, and a bachelor of applied science in environmental engineering from the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada.

Tizzio has led Global Specialty at The Hartford since it was established after the company’s acquisition of Navigators. During this time, he has cultivated a cohesive, high-performing team leading to a strong business turnaround. He will maintain an advisory role during the leadership transition.

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR and Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

