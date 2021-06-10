DGAP-News: Axon Neuroscience SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Axon Neuroscience to Present at 2021 BIO Digital 10.06.2021 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Axon Neuroscience to present its 2nd generation COVID-19 monoclonal antibody ACmab1 at the premier biotech event

- ACmab1 has a superior efficacy and cost profile compared to other antibody therapies in development

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / AXON NEUROSCIENCE SE & AXON COVIDAX a. s. (together "Axon"), clinical stage biotech company in the field of Alzheimer's disease with first-in-man tau vaccine AADvac1 announced today that it will deliver a company presentation at the biotech event BIO Digital scheduled June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021.

Michal Fresser, CEO, will present Axon's COVID-19 lead asset - a 2nd generation monoclonal antibody therapy (ACmab1) that uses high-affinity, fully matured antibodies developed by hybridoma technology. In comparison to available 1st generation antibody treatments, ACmab1 has proven to have high efficacy on new variants of SARS-CoV-2, incl. Brazilian, South African and the UK variants. ACmab1 also has a significant pricing advantage over comparable therapies due to its more effective form of administration, which avoids first pass metabolism, makes lower doses sufficient and ensures a rapid onset of therapy with a comfortable, easy application. The presentation will be available to registered attendees at 9 am ET on June 10, 2021.

Michal Fresser, CEO of Axon Neuroscience: "We are delighted to be able to present our COVID-19 program at BIO Digital. Our COVID-19 lead asset has proven its superior potential. We now seek a partnership to further advance the clinical development to bring ACmab1 to market and help people across the world suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Attendees at BIO Digital will be able to view Axon's Company Presentation before live meetings in the BIO One-on-One Partnering(TM) system begin on June 14. To meet Axon at BIO Digital, you can find registration information here.

About Axon Neuroscience

Axon Neuroscience was founded in 1999 by immunologist Professor Michal Novak. In 1988, while working at Laboratory of Molecular Biology, MRC in Cambridge, UK, Professor Novak discovered tau protein as the major cause of Alzheimer's disease. Axon now has the single biggest team in the world dedicated to tau research, with over 60 scientists and 15 senior scientists. Over the last two decades, the company has published a large body of evidence demonstrating that pathological tau is the main driver of Alzheimer's Disease. Axon's vaccine AADvac1 can halt the progression of tau pathology and relieve the symptoms in patients, as well as prevent the onset in potential victims of Alzheimer's Disease. It is currently the most clinically-advanced tau therapy in development. The results from Axon's Phase II study, ADAMANT will be published in June's issue of Nature Aging.