Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two virtual investor conferences being webcast in June:

The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference: Fireside Chat at 10:30 a.m. ET on June 17, 2021

Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference: Presentation at 10:40 a.m. ET on June 21, 2021

A live webcast of each event will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the presentations and will be archived for at least 30 days.