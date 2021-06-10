 
Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two virtual investor conferences being webcast in June:

  • The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference: Fireside Chat at 10:30 a.m. ET on June 17, 2021
  • Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference: Presentation at 10:40 a.m. ET on June 21, 2021

A live webcast of each event will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the presentations and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Enanta

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Enanta is also conducting research in SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta’s research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries as part of its leading treatment for chronic HCV infection under the tradenames MAVYRET (U.S.) and MAVIRET (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

Wertpapier


