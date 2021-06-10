 
Seres Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Event on June 21, 2021

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) today announced that it will host a virtual investor event focused on SER-287 and SER-301, potential new therapeutic options for ulcerative colitis (UC) on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET.

During the event, Seres’ management and Stephen Hanauer, M.D., Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine will discuss the UC patient burden, the need for new therapeutic approaches, and SER-287 and SER-301, Seres’ microbiome therapeutic candidates in clinical development for UC.

Seres is conducting a Phase 2b trial of SER-287 in individuals with active mild-to-moderate UC. SER-287 is an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate designed to restructure the gastrointestinal microbiome and reduce inflammation. Topline clinical data from the SER-287 Phase 2b induction study are expected in mid-2021 and additional microbiome pharmacology data are expected in H2 2021. Seres is also evaluating SER-301, a cultivated rationally designed microbiome therapeutic candidate, in a Phase 1b study in individuals with active mild-to-moderate UC.

To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and News” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com. To access the event via conference call, please dial 844-277-9450 (domestic) or 336-525-7139 (international) and reference the conference ID number 5387033.

A webcast replay will be available on the Seres website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for approximately 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres’ SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres’ SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of pediatric UC from the FDA and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is evaluating SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis and SER-155 in a Phase 1b study to address gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft-versus-host disease. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

