Seres Therapeutics to Present at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that Terri Young, Ph.D., R.Ph., Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer of Seres Therapeutics, will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
An audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors and News” section of Seres’ website. A replay of the presentation will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be archived for 21 days.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres’ SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres’ SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of pediatric UC from the FDA and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is evaluating SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis and SER-155 in a Phase 1b study to address gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft-versus-host disease. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005050/en/
