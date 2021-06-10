 
Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for Second Quarter 2021 on July 28, 2021

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the second quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. During a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on July 28, 2021, company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com or by using this link which becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and entering your information to be connected. Investors and the general public can also access the live webcast by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-204-4368 or international +1 313-209-4906, confirmation code: 1720109. Materials related to the call will be available at the same website prior to the conference call.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on July 28 through 11:30 a.m. ET on August 11, 2021. The replay will also be available through http://investor.bms.com or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-203-1112 or international +1 719-457-0820, confirmation code: 1720109.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

