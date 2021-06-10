 
DXC Technology Welcomes Brenda Tsai as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC), a leading technology services company today announced that it has appointed Brenda Tsai as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Tsai will report to DXC President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Salvino. Tsai will be responsible for leading all areas of the DXC global marketing and communications function.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005122/en/

Brenda Tsai, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, DXC Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

Brenda Tsai, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, DXC Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

“Brenda is a strategic, result-oriented leader who brings deep marketing experience to DXC,” Salvino said. “She’s an outstanding addition to our leadership team and will play an integral role in helping to drive DXC’s continued transformation and next level of growth.”

“I’m thrilled to join DXC and this accomplished team,” Tsai said. “DXC is in a great position to grow and win in the market and I see the great opportunities and possibilities ahead for further amplifying DXC’s story.”

Tsai has had over 26 years of experience helping complex, global blue-chip companies transform and drive business growth through purpose-driven brand building, data analytics, digital and demand generation. She has worked on a global scale across a range of sectors, including financial services, technology, and manufacturing. Prior to joining DXC, Tsai has held senior roles in top-tier companies, including BNY Mellon, GE and P&G. Tsai holds a BA from Stanford University and an MBA and MA from The University of Pennsylvania.

About DXC Technology
 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.com.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that any goal, plan or result set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

