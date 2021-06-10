Taysha Gene Therapies to Host First Annual Stockholder Meeting

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced its first annual stockholder meeting will be held June 17, 2021 at 10 am ET via webcast.

The webcast for this meeting will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Taysha corporate website. A copy of Taysha’s 2020 annual report is available here and in the “Financial Information” section of the Taysha Corporate Website.