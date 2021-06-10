HempFusion Launches Probulin Probiotics in Ireland’s Top Retailer

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce the launch of key products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, LLC (“Probulin”), in Boots Ireland, the country’s leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer.

Probulin Probiotic EU Lineup (Photo: Business Wire)

HempFusion is pleased to be offering its new EU compliant Probulin products for the Boots Ireland launch, establishing a foundation for further opportunities and expansion in retailers across Ireland, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Boots Ireland is part of the Retail Pharmacy International Division of one of the world’s largest purchasers of prescription drugs and many other health and well-being products, with one of the largest retail footprints in the world.

“In January, we signed the initial distribution deal for Ireland and we’re pleased that Boots, the largest pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer in Ireland, is now stocking our products in nearly 50% of stores across the country,” commented Jon Visser, the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer. “With many more retailers in Ireland expected to follow suit, our immediate expansion plan includes additional retail outlets throughout the UK and Europe,” continued Visser.

Established in 1849, the Boots brand holds a place in the heart of the communities it serves. Committed to providing exceptional customer and patient care, Boots was recently recognized as the most reputable pharmacy and retailer in Ireland (*2020 RepTrak study).

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.