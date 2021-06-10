CIM Commercial Trust Corporation Commences Rights Offering

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT‑L) (“we”, “our”, “CMCT”, “CIM Commercial”, or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets), announced today the commencement of the previously announced rights offering for an aggregate of approximately $137.3 million of newly issued shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of the Company (“Common Stock”).

The Company will distribute to holders of record as of 4:00 p.m., New York Time, on June 11, 2021 (such time and date, the “Record Date”), one non-transferable subscription right for each share of Common Stock held by such holder as of the Record Date. Each subscription right will entitle its holder to purchase one share of Common Stock at a subscription price of $9.25 per share. Holders of subscription rights that exercise in full such basic subscription rights will be entitled, subject to certain limitations and conditions, to over-subscribe for additional shares of Common Stock that remain unsubscribed for in the rights offering as a result of any unexercised basic subscription rights. If the offering is over-subscribed, then any exercise of the over-subscription privilege will be subject to proration based on the number of shares of Common Stock held as of the Record Date, as described in the prospectus supplement in respect of the rights offering. The exercise of the subscription rights will also be subject to any applicable stock ownership limitations set forth in the charter of the Company and as further described in the prospectus supplement. The rights offering will expire at 4:00 p.m., New York Time, on June 23, 2021, unless extended by the Company (the “Expiration Date”). Notwithstanding the foregoing, we may terminate the rights offering at any time prior to the Record Date.

Affiliates of CIM Group, L.P. that operate and manage the Company and beneficially owned approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock as of June 9, 2021 have indicated to the Company that they will exercise in full the subscription rights received in the rights offering and intend to exercise, in whole or in part, their over-subscription privileges.