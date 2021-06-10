 
OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Launch of Next Generation Cannulated Screw System

WARSAW, Ind., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today the launch of its 6.5mm/7.3mm Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis (“SCFE”) Cannulated Screw system. The company previously received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as expanded indications for its next generation Cannulated Screw System.

The OrthoPediatrics 6.5mm/7.3mm SCFE system has been completely rethought and precisely designed. The system offers flexibility to treat pediatric specific SCFE injuries with fully threaded screws and partially threaded screws for common trauma indications.

Unlike other systems on the market, the OP fully threaded SCFE screws are available in 2mm increments, providing the surgeon more options to treat pediatric populations with an implant that fits correctly instead of simply making do with what is available. The screws also incorporate useful features that can help surgeons if they choose to remove the implant. With this addition, OP now offers cannulated screws in 2.5mm, 3.0mm, 3.5mm, 4.0mm, 4.5mm, 5.5mm, 6.5mm, 7.0mm and 7.3mm sizes with various thread lengths to service almost all needs of the pediatric surgeon.

The system was designed in collaboration with pediatric orthopedic surgeons focused on more solutions for treating pediatric patients with fractures. It expands the Company’s offering to help treat the unique needs found in pediatric hospitals.

OrthoPediatrics’ Senior Vice President & General Manager, Joe Hauser, stated, “We are pleased to announce the release of our new SCFE system as part of the next generation of cannulated screws to use in specialized procedures. This continued innovation represents our continued commitment to pediatric orthopedics. Our engineering teams have been diligently working with a prominent group of surgeons, and we are excited to bring yet another system to market in our quest to meet unmet clinical needs for pediatric patients.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 36 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States.

