Brookfield Infrastructure Challenges Inter Pipeline Ltd.’s Inappropriate Defensive Tactics
Any relief granted will be for the sole benefit of IPL shareholders
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield
Infrastructure”) has filed an application with the Alberta Securities Commission (the “ASC”) challenging the defensive tactics inappropriately employed by Inter Pipeline
Ltd. (TSX: IPL) (“IPL”) and the special committee of its board of directors.
Our application seeks, on behalf of all IPL shareholders, the elimination of the $350 million termination fee (the “Break Fee”), agreed to by IPL and its board of directors, which threatens to enrich Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina”) at the expense of IPL’s existing shareholders. This Break Fee was agreed in the face of a clearly superior proposal submitted by Brookfield Infrastructure to IPL’s special committee on May 31, 2021 (the “Enhanced Brookfield Proposal”). The superiority of the Enhanced Brookfield Proposal, combined with the questionable basis for agreeing to the Break Fee, are two of the many reasons why the Break Fee should not be allowed to stand. If successful in eliminating or otherwise reducing the Break Fee, Brookfield Infrastructure will further increase our offer to IPL shareholders by an equivalent amount.
The Enhanced Brookfield Proposal offers IPL shareholders a choice between $19.50 in cash and 0.225 of a class A exchangeable subordinate voting share (a “BIPC Share”) of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC”)1. As we have previously stated, we believe IPL’s board of directors erred in not recognizing the Enhanced Brookfield Proposal to be a superior proposal to all of IPL’s other available alternatives. The Enhanced Brookfield Proposal was:
- Higher than the $19.45 announced value of the transaction entered into with Pembina,
- Clearly subject to significantly less conditionality,
- Highly actionable as evidenced by Brookfield Infrastructure’s immediate amendment of its offer to IPL shareholders, and
- Clearly superior in composition, with a significant cash component versus the all-share Pembina alternative.
1 Based on the TSX closing price of the BIPC Shares on May 28, 2021.
In its application, Brookfield Infrastructure is seeking either (i) an order restraining the payment of the Break Fee, or (ii) a cease trade order, in each case in respect of the proposed acquisition of IPL by Pembina pursuant to an arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) announced by IPL and Pembina on June 1, 2021. Brookfield Infrastructure is also seeking an order from the ASC cease trading the two shareholders’ rights plans currently maintained by IPL (the “IPL Rights Plans”), one of which was adopted as a tactical response to Brookfield Infrastructure’s offer to IPL shareholders on February 22, 2021. Our position is that:
