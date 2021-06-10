Brookfield Infrastructure Challenges Inter Pipeline Ltd.’s Inappropriate Defensive Tactics

Any relief granted will be for the sole benefit of IPL shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) has filed an application with the Alberta Securities Commission (the “ASC”) challenging the defensive tactics inappropriately employed by Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX: IPL) (“IPL”) and the special committee of its board of directors.



Our application seeks, on behalf of all IPL shareholders, the elimination of the $350 million termination fee (the “Break Fee”), agreed to by IPL and its board of directors, which threatens to enrich Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina”) at the expense of IPL’s existing shareholders. This Break Fee was agreed in the face of a clearly superior proposal submitted by Brookfield Infrastructure to IPL’s special committee on May 31, 2021 (the “Enhanced Brookfield Proposal”). The superiority of the Enhanced Brookfield Proposal, combined with the questionable basis for agreeing to the Break Fee, are two of the many reasons why the Break Fee should not be allowed to stand. If successful in eliminating or otherwise reducing the Break Fee, Brookfield Infrastructure will further increase our offer to IPL shareholders by an equivalent amount.