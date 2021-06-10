 
Gilat Awarded Contract to Supply Satellite Communication Equipment for Military Usage

10.06.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Gilat chosen as sole provider to address most advanced present and future defense connectivity requirements

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services announced that it was awarded a contract to supply satellite communication equipment for military usage. Gilat was chosen as the sole provider to address most advanced present and future defense connectivity requirements.

Today's net-centric warfare and the digital transformation have increased the importance of satellite-based communication solutions in the battlefield. Gilat's advanced technology exhibits superior performance and efficiency, thus meeting defense long-term requirements.

"Gilat will provide the defense satellite communication infrastructure that is a critical necessity on the battle field, wherever and whenever communication is required," said Res. BG. Eyal Zelinger, Gilat’s Vice President of Defense. "We are proud that Gilat's SkyEdge II-c platform and roadmap answer the most stringent requirements and thus provide the technological capability to enable realizing the demand of digital warfare. Furthermore, this contract is a significant step in implementing Gilat's strategy in the global Defense market."

About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren, Director Corporate Communications
DoreetO@gilat.com

GK Investor and Public Relations
Ehud Helft, Managing Partner
ehud@gkir.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0654225a-76cd-48e7 ...





