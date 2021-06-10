EV Battery Tech Completes $0.50 Private Placement and Provides Updates on Partnerships and Product Developments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ EV Battery Tech ”) (CSE: ACDC ) is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced $0.50 private placement and provide updates on its partnerships and product developments.

Further to the news release dated April 6, 2021, the Company has completed the second and final tranche (the “Final Tranche”) of its non-brokered private placement of units (each, a “Unit”) for total gross proceeds of $5,000,000. Through the Final Tranche, the Company issued a total of 3,704,000 units (each a “Unit”) of the Company at a price of $0.50 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Common Share”), and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), each exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.00 for a period of three years from the issuance date, subject to acceleration, at the Company’s discretion, in the event that the Common Shares trade at a price on the CSE of greater than $1.50 per Common Share for a period of three consecutive trading days. All securities issued in connection with the Final Trance are subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under applicable securities laws.

“The closing of our fully subscribed private placement at $0.50 per unit is evidence that our business plan resonates with investors,” commented EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

“Completing a private placement of this size validates our team’s hard work to date as well as the Company’s plans for the future. It is a reflection of where our industry is today and our positioning within it as one of the superior technology companies that focuses on EV and ESS infrastructures,” continued Mr. Goodwin.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Final Tranche towards product development, research and development, marketing, and general working capital.

Partnerships

Daymak

The Company recently formed a partnership with Daymak Inc. (“Daymak”), whose latest Avvenire campaign has now exceeded $420 million dollars in pre-orders since launching on March 23, 2021. All of Daymak’s products are to include custom IoniX Pro batteries, which is 30% of the cost of their electric vehicles.

EV Infrastructure

The Company has been expanding its EV infrastructure footprint, with recent partnerships with Fairwater Properties ("Fairwater") and Ethos Asset Management (“Ethos”). Through these partnerships, EV Battery Tech and IoniX Pro have the exclusive right to provide EV Smart Chargers and ESS solutions to Fairwater and Ethos, which together manage assets covering everything from high rise developments, parkades and hotels to bowling alleys.