 
checkAd

Rapid Therapeutic Finalizes Lab Work on Pharmaceutical Formulas

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

DALLAS, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL), an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on delivery of non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announced today that it has concluded lab development on three (3) formulas related to manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade isolates used in both metered dose inhalers and other aerosol products.

RTSL has developed three (3) proprietary pharmaceutical formulas, two (2) for cannabidiol (CBD) and one (1) for cannabigerol (CBG), to initially be used in Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI). One CBD formula is expected to be used in testing of the MDI which the Company plans to submit to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in connection with an Investigational New Drug Application (IND), as previously announced. The other two are planned to be used in RTSL’s other products.

RTSL’s CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. stated, “We initially set out to find an ultra-pure, unadulterated pharmaceutical grade CBD isolate to use in our MDI. Early on we learned the purity level of an isolate is materially related to airway irritation and the level of cough reflex when using an MDI. We also learned CBD isolate is not chemically compatible with metered dose inhalers without significant modifications in the manufacturing process. In short, we were unsatisfied with any product we could source in the hemp space to meet our needs. As such, we set out to engineer a quality isolate to meet our needs.”

“With the purchase of Razor Jacket and the addition of Dr. Drinkwine, each as previously announced, we learned how to manufacture pharmaceutical grade isolate in-house. We believe our process is unique and will result in one or more patents being granted to RTSL. Once the patent applications have been filed, which are planned to be filed in the next few weeks, we expect to release the details of our findings, which we believe will make a significant impact in the hemp space related to isolate manufacturing.”

In conclusion, Mr. Schmidt stated, “At this point, as we head to market with other non-MDI products and while we are preparing to submit the IND, we believe we are well positioned as we have an ISO 6 certified aerosol filling lab, we are progressing well on our way to completion of our Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) certification, and we believe we have true pharmaceutical grade Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rapid Therapeutic Finalizes Lab Work on Pharmaceutical Formulas DALLAS, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL), an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on delivery of non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board