XPO Logistics Completes Squeeze-Out Process for XPO Logistics Europe

GREENWICH, Conn., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) has completed the previously announced buy-out offer and squeeze-out for the remaining 3% of XPO Logistics Europe, SA shares that it did not already own. The French Autorité des marches financiers set the effective date of the squeeze-out as June 4, 2021. The former minority shareholders of XPO Logistics Europe have and will receive, as part of the buy-out offer and the subsequent squeeze-out, a payment of €315 per share, resulting in a total cash consideration of approximately €108 million.

The transaction was supported by the Supervisory Board of XPO Logistics Europe and approved by the French Autorité des marches financiers. Trading of XPO Logistics Europe shares on Euronext Paris was discontinued on May 27, 2021.