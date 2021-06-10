 
checkAd

BC Craft Supply Co Introduces Grizzlers, Canada’s OG Legacy Pre-Roll Brand into Ontario and Alberta

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd., (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or the “Company”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, is pleased to announce the launch of Grizzlers, its flagship legacy cannabis brand into the markets of Ontario and Alberta.

Grizzlers is a legacy brand of pre-rolled craft cannabis; offering access to premium grown, hang dried, hand trimmed, and hand packed cannabis at accessible prices. Since its inception in 2017, Grizzlers quickly grew to be the most widely available legacy pre-roll producer in the country; achieving national distribution and wide-scale brand recognition.

Fueled by significant market anticipation, Grizzlers is launching two SKUs: a 7 x 0.5g (multi-pack) format and a 0.5g (single-serve) format, both in an Indica dominant Black Cherry Punch.

Market reception to date has been overwhelming. Ontario has ordered and shipped over 6,000 multi-packs, with re-orders already in tow from the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”). Alberta has ordered 7,200 multi-packs, with over 20,000 single-serve packs ordered and shipped.

Grizzlers signature pre-roll Indica formats will be available to order at the OCS and through private retailers in Alberta as of June 15, 2021.

CRFT CEO, Matthew Watters, commented, “Our commitment to craft, focus on the flower, accessible pricing, and of course our legacy market clout, set Grizzlers apart from the rest. We’re excited to offer customers something they’ve been waiting for – a legacy market product at a legacy market price.”

Offering a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation, the Company has partnered with award-winning cannabis marketing company AHLOT, and cannabis cultivator and processor SAFARI FLOWER to expand Grizzlers distribution nationally and restore much need access to its existing following of loyal customers.

About BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

  • CRFT – a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market; 
  • Medcann Health Products – a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus BC, currently undergoing a $2M renovation to access both Canadian medical and recreational cannabis markets;
  • Feelwell Brands – a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and 
  • AVA Pathways – a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

CRFT works with local artist cross-sectors and remains fervently committed to keeping the art, technique, and purity of their pursuit.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BC Craft Supply Co Introduces Grizzlers, Canada’s OG Legacy Pre-Roll Brand into Ontario and Alberta VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd., (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or the “Company”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board