BC Craft Supply Co Introduces Grizzlers, Canada’s OG Legacy Pre-Roll Brand into Ontario and Alberta

Grizzlers is a legacy brand of pre-rolled craft cannabis; offering access to premium grown, hang dried, hand trimmed, and hand packed cannabis at accessible prices. Since its inception in 2017, Grizzlers quickly grew to be the most widely available legacy pre-roll producer in the country; achieving national distribution and wide-scale brand recognition.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. , ( CSE: CRFT ) (“ CRFT ” or the “ Company ”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, is pleased to announce the launch of Grizzlers, its flagship legacy cannabis brand into the markets of Ontario and Alberta.

Fueled by significant market anticipation, Grizzlers is launching two SKUs: a 7 x 0.5g (multi-pack) format and a 0.5g (single-serve) format, both in an Indica dominant Black Cherry Punch.

Market reception to date has been overwhelming. Ontario has ordered and shipped over 6,000 multi-packs, with re-orders already in tow from the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”). Alberta has ordered 7,200 multi-packs, with over 20,000 single-serve packs ordered and shipped.

Grizzlers signature pre-roll Indica formats will be available to order at the OCS and through private retailers in Alberta as of June 15, 2021.

CRFT CEO, Matthew Watters, commented, “Our commitment to craft, focus on the flower, accessible pricing, and of course our legacy market clout, set Grizzlers apart from the rest. We’re excited to offer customers something they’ve been waiting for – a legacy market product at a legacy market price.”

Offering a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation, the Company has partnered with award-winning cannabis marketing company AHLOT, and cannabis cultivator and processor SAFARI FLOWER to expand Grizzlers distribution nationally and restore much need access to its existing following of loyal customers.

About BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

CRFT – a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market;

– a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market; Medcann Health Products – a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus BC, currently undergoing a $2M renovation to access both Canadian medical and recreational cannabis markets;

– a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus BC, currently undergoing a $2M renovation to access both Canadian medical and recreational cannabis markets; Feelwell Brands – a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and

– a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and AVA Pathways – a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

CRFT works with local artist cross-sectors and remains fervently committed to keeping the art, technique, and purity of their pursuit.