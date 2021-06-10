 
checkAd

Bitfarms Provides Mining Operations Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 13:00  |  43   |   |   

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec , June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: BITF // OTC:BFARF), today provides a Bitcoin production update.

Bitcoin Production Update

Since Bitfarms’ founding in 2017, Bitfarms has mined over 11,300 Bitcoin with 100% renewable hydropower in North America. Based on public information of other publicly traded cryptocurrency mining companies, Bitfarms estimates that it has mined the largest amount of Bitcoin with renewable energy, which is a testament to its long-standing operational history and early focus on ESG.

Since starting its Bitcoin Inventory Pilot Program in early January this year, Bitfarms has been adding almost all newly mined Bitcoins to its balance sheet. In 2021, through the close of business on June 9, Bitfarms has added 1,114 mined Bitcoin to treasury. This Bitcoin is currently worth over US$41 million based on a Bitcoin price of US$37,000.

Notably, recent developments in China restricting Bitcoin mining in certain provinces have been beneficial to Bitfarms. As the hashrate of Chinese miners falls, Bitfarms has earned higher transaction fees and increased its share of the total Bitcoin network hashrate. As a result, Bitfarms has been earning more Bitcoin for the same amount of computational power and operational cost.

“Since our inception, we have worked at building an institutional grade and vertically-integrated mining company with high levels of Bitcoin production at minimal costs. This year Bitfarms is experiencing its fastest rate of growth ever, while benefitting from declining network hashrates due to developments in China. Due to the addition of new and more efficient miners to our fleet, we expect to more than double our installed hashrate from now until the end of the year,” said Emiliano Grodzki, Bitfarms’ Chief Executive Officer.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a Bitcoin mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021 Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V.

Seite 1 von 4
BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bitfarms Provides Mining Operations Update TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec , June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: BITF // OTC:BFARF), today provides a Bitcoin production update. Bitcoin Production Update Since Bitfarms’ founding in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
ISW Holdings Update: Announces Delivery of 300 Crypto Miners, JV Partner BIT5IVE Now Positioned as Key El Salvador Bitmain Distributor
13:00 Uhr
Digihost Announces Strategic Collaboration With Bit Digital to Increase Combined Hashrates by 400 PH
12:30 Uhr
The Countdown, 8 Days Until the Davido Live! Global Unity Concert Sponsored by Shrucoin Cryptocurrency. Davido, King of Afro Beats, Ask 2 Million Fans to Support His Livestream on June 18th
11:22 Uhr
AMC, Biontech, windeln.de, Nel, Curevac, Tesla, Nel – hier sind die passenden Papiere
11:04 Uhr
Biontech, Curevac, DAX – was ist der nächste Feierabendtrade?
09:33 Uhr
Videoausblick: Inflation: Botschaften der Märkte vor den Zahlen!
09:00 Uhr
Bitcoin und Krypto – Wie geht es weiter?
08:10 Uhr
Tagesausblick: EZB-Optimismus oder Zinswende-Ignoranz?
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between blockchain and banking
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution im Handel mit digitalen Währungen: Nimiq OASIS erreicht direkte Kompatibilität zwischen Blockchain und Banking