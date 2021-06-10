 
Aligos Therapeutics to Present Preliminary Antiviral Activity of ALG-000184 in Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Subjects at HBV-TAG Conference

Subjects experienced a 2.9 log10 IU/mL mean reduction in HBV DNA levels after 14 days’ dosing with 100 mg ALG-000184

Half (4 out of 8) of these subjects had HBV DNA levels below the lower limit of quantitation (LLOQ) on Day 14

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that a poster describing data from the ongoing Study ALG-000184-201 (NCT04536337) will be presented at the HBV-TAG 2021 Conference, taking place virtually June 11-12, 2021. The poster is expected to be made available to conference registrants through the online HBV-TAG portal at the start of the meeting on Friday, June 11, 2021. The poster will be available subsequently on the “Scientific Presentation and Publications” page in the “Presentations” section of Aligos’ website at www.aligos.com.

The poster details the initial safety, pharmacokinetics, and antiviral activity of multiple daily oral doses of ALG-000184 in healthy volunteers and CHB subjects who were treatment-naïve or currently not treated. In addition to being well tolerated, 100 mg of ALG-000184 given over 14 days resulted in a mean reduction in hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA of 2.9 log10 IU/mL.   Additionally, 4 of the 8 (50%) subjects receiving ALG-000184 had HBV DNA levels at Day 14 below the LLOQ (Roche COBAS assay, LLOQ<10 IU/mL). By comparison, there was no meaningful change in HBV DNA observed in the 2 subjects who received placebo.    

"We are excited to share these promising initial data,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, CEO of Aligos. “We believe they support our general approach to drug development, which is to identify and develop drug candidates which have clinically validated mechanisms of action and have potentially best in class properties. Both our clinical stage CAM and STOPS programs continue to advance, with dosing in CHB patients ongoing, and we plan to share additional data for these programs at a future conference in the second half of this year. Additionally, our CHB antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) as well as our nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist programs continue to be on track to start clinical trials in the same time frame.”

