BeyondSpring Announces Final Positive Data from the PROTECTIVE-1 Phase 3 CIN Program of Plinabulin as a Single Agent Compared to Pegfilgrastim at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

- Single agent plinabulin (day 1 dose as chemotherapy), had non-inferior protection against CIN compared to pegfilgrastim (day 2 dose), while performing numerically better for reduction of febrile neutropenia and chemo dose delay, with significantly lower bone pain

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced presentation of data from the PROTECTIVE-1 Phase 3 clinical study of plinabulin for prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held on June 4 - 8, 2021.

The poster titled “Head-to-Head Comparison of Single Agent (SA) Plinabulin (Plin) versus Pegfilgrastim (Peg) for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia (CIN) in the Phase 3 Trial PROTECTIVE-1,” was presented at 9:00 a.m. ET on June 4, 2021, at Lung Cancer Poster Session (Abstract #547) is the PROTECTIVE-1 Phase 3 data comparing plinabulin versus pegfilgrastim. Data further supports plinabulin’s fast onset of action and CIN prevention benefit in week 1 following chemotherapy with results including clinically meaningful endpoints for reduction of febrile neutropenia (FN), hospitalization and bone pain.

Primary endpoint of demonstrating non-inferiority of single agent plinabulin versus single agent pegfilgrastim was met: DSN (days of severe neutropenia) cycle 1, non-inferiority margin of 0.65 day criterion between plinabulin and pegfilgrastim was met.

DSN (days of severe neutropenia) cycle 1, non-inferiority margin of 0.65 day criterion between plinabulin and pegfilgrastim was met. Comparable or numerically better clinical sequelae of CIN for plinabulin vs. pegfilgrastim:

FN Infection Antibiotics

Use Hospitalization Docetaxel

Discontinue Docetaxel

Delay Plin (n=52) 0% 7.69% 15.4% 3.84% 13.5% 3.85% Peg (n=53) 1.89% 15.1% 13.2% 1.89% 26.4% 5.66%

Significant improvement in bone pain and platelet count: Less bone pain (p=0.01) and less thrombocytopenia (p<0.0001 on D15) compared to pegfilgrastim.

Less bone pain (p=0.01) and less thrombocytopenia (p<0.0001 on D15) compared to pegfilgrastim. Same day convenience of use: Plinabulin is infused on the same day (Day 1) as chemotherapy, 30 minutes after chemotherapy with 30 minutes of intravenous infusion, whereas pegfilgrastim on the next day (Day 2).

“The dedicated program of plinabulin in CIN prevention was comprised of four studies to show the unique profile of plinabulin: PROTECTIVE-1 Phase 2 and Phase 3 and PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 2 and Phase 3, which were designed in consultation with the FDA to explore the CIN benefit of novel agent plinabulin. We are very pleased to announce that all four studies were positive and met their primary and key secondary endpoints,” said Ramon Mohanlal M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at BeyondSpring. “All these four studies support the combination regimen of plinabulin and G-CSF for an intended broad label to prevent CIN in all solid tumors and all chemotherapy, which is included in our NDA filing."