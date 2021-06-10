 
checkAd

Claritas Announces Commitments from Company’s Largest Shareholders to Vote for Approval of Share Consolidation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 13:15  |  60   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE: CLAS and OTC: KALTF) (the “Company” or “Claritas”) today announced that it has received commitments from the Company’s two largest shareholders to vote in favor of the special resolution to affect a consolidation of the Company’s common shares. As previously announced, Claritas will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 17, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”) to consider and vote on several matters, including a special resolution authorizing the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) to affect a consolidation of all of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares on the basis of one post consolidation Common Share for up to 20 pre-consolidation Common Shares (the “Consolidation”).

The Annual Meeting will be held virtually via webcast at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1148 at 2:30 PM EDT. Claritas shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Purpose of the Consolidation

The Board believes it is in the best interests of the Company to reduce the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares by way of the Consolidation. The potential benefits of the Consolidation include:

  • Greater investor interest – a higher post-Consolidation Common Share price could help generate interest in the Company among certain investors. In particular, a higher anticipated Common Share price may meet investing criteria for certain institutional investors and investment funds that may be prevented under their investing guidelines from otherwise investing in the Common Shares at current price levels;
  • Compliance with exchange pricing policies – the policies of the TSXV generally require special approval for issuances of Common Shares at a price less than C$0.05 per share, and a share consolidation may allow the Company to complete financings (or to issue Common Shares in consideration for services) in the future without requiring exemptive relief from the TSXV in respect of the pricing of Common Shares in any such transactions;
  • Improved trading liquidity – an increased interest from investors may ultimately improve the trading liquidity of the Common Shares; and
  • Reduced price volatility – an anticipated higher post-Consolidation Common Share price could result in less volatility in the price of the Common Shares.

“We are pleased to have the support of our two largest shareholders, who together control more than 20% of the shares entitled to vote at the Meeting, and who have committed to vote in favor of the Consolidation,” stated Robert Farrell, Claritas’ President and CEO. “We are reaching out to other shareholders, and we expect that the majority of our large shareholders will make similar commitments.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Claritas Announces Commitments from Company’s Largest Shareholders to Vote for Approval of Share Consolidation SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE: CLAS and OTC: KALTF) (the “Company” or “Claritas”) today announced that it has received commitments from the Company’s two largest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board