Claritas Announces Commitments from Company’s Largest Shareholders to Vote for Approval of Share Consolidation

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE: CLAS and OTC: KALTF) (the “Company” or “Claritas”) today announced that it has received commitments from the Company’s two largest shareholders to vote in favor of the special resolution to affect a consolidation of the Company’s common shares. As previously announced, Claritas will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 17, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”) to consider and vote on several matters, including a special resolution authorizing the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) to affect a consolidation of all of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares on the basis of one post consolidation Common Share for up to 20 pre-consolidation Common Shares (the “Consolidation”).



The Annual Meeting will be held virtually via webcast at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1148 at 2:30 PM EDT. Claritas shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.