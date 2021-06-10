 
Orgenesis announces use of the Tissue Genesis Icellator in a Hospital for Special Surgery clinical study for rotator cuff repair

Investigator-initiated, randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial to evaluate autologous stromal and vascular fraction cell (“SVF”) injections after rotator cuff surgery

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, announces that enrollment has commenced for a clinical trial using the Tissue Genesis Icellator at the Hospital for Special Surgery (“HSS”) in New York, NY.

The phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled trial, which is supported by the National Stem Cell Foundation and an OREF Clinical Research Grant in Cellular Therapy in Honor of James Urbaniak, MD, will evaluate safety and efficacy of autologous stromal and vascular fraction cells (“SVF”) that are injected after surgical rotator cuff repair. The Tissue Genesis Icellator will be utilized for the cell recovery process. Fifty-six (56) patients are to be enrolled in total; as of today, nine (9) patients have been enrolled. Scott Rodeo, MD, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College and Co-Chief Emeritus of the Sports Medicine Institute at HSS, is the principal investigator. Further details of the trial are available at ClinicalTrials.gov, identifier NCT03332238.

Orgenesis acquired the Tissue Genesis Icellator technology in October 2020 to supplement its offering of POCare technology systems. The Icellator is an automated, functionally closed system for recovery of SVF from autologous adipose (fat) tissue. It is designed for use at the point of care.

Rotator cuff disease is one of the most prevalent musculoskeletal conditions across the world. Patients with chronic rotator cuff tears often have substantial muscle atrophy and fatty infiltration. Surgical repair does not reverse the atrophy, and many patients continue to experience weakness, pain, and a persistent reduction in the quality of life. The ability to successfully rehabilitate these injuries postoperatively is limited by the poor quality of the muscle and tendon after rotator cuff repair. Published nonclinical and clinical evidence demonstrate that SVF from the Icellator may enhance tissue regeneration directly by differentiating into myogenic and tenogenic cells, and indirectly by secreting growth factors and small molecules which activate healthy tissue regeneration pathways. SVF has also been shown to modulate inflammation and reduce scarring.

