Werewolf Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

- Recently completed upsized initial public offering raising $120.0 million in gross proceeds -

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (NASDAQ: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



“Our recently completed IPO will help us advance our two lead programs to the clinic and will enable us to continue to build our immuno-oncology R&D organization,” said Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf Therapeutics. “Despite important recent advances in the treatment of cancer, using the body's immune system without eliciting off-target side effects remains a challenge. We are leveraging our novel PREDATOR platform to engineer conditionally activated proinflammatory immunomodulators, or INDUKINE molecules, which are delivered systemically but activated only in the tumor microenvironment, with the goal of generating potent anti-tumor response while minimizing toxicities.”