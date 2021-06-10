Baudax Bio to Participate in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
MALVERN, Pa., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a
pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced Gerri Henwood, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer,
will participate in a fireside chat virtually at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Presentations” page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. A replay will be available on the Baudax Bio website for a period of 30 days following the event.
About Baudax Bio
Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings. The launch of Baudax Bio’s first commercial product ANJESO began in mid-2020. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs which is currently in preclinical studies. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.
