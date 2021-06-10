Oyster Point Pharma Announces Collaboration with Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT) to Target Ophthalmic Diseases

Collaboration plans for developing biological therapies potentially targeting multiple ophthalmic diseases utilizing APT’s PhageBank technology





Oyster Point Pharma plans to discuss the potential for bacteriophage in the treatment of ophthalmic diseases at the upcoming Oyster Point Pharma Analyst Day, planned for July 15, 2021



PRINCETON, N.J., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced a newly formed research collaboration with Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT) to leverage APT’s PhageBank technology for the development of potential treatments for multiple ophthalmic diseases.

APT’s PhageBank technology is engineered as an ever-expanding library of bactericidal agents, called bacteriophages (“phages”), to provide broad spectrum coverage. Phages, also are viruses found in the natural environment that infect and replicate specifically in bacteria. Once a bacteriophage attaches to a susceptible bacterium it causes the host cell to die, releasing new bacteriophage to infect other bacteria. APT’s approach provides expanded bacterial coverage where prior, traditional, antibiotic approaches have diminished coverage or have become obsolete due to emerging antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Oyster Point Pharma has the option and certain rights to obtain an exclusive license to develop and commercialize APT’s PhageBank technology for ophthalmic diseases or disorders. Under the license terms, if such option is exercised, Oyster Point Pharma has agreed to pay APT potential development and regulatory milestones, as well as the potential for sales-related milestones and tiered royalties of net sales, if a licensed phage therapy is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). APT retains production rights to PhageBank and will supply Oyster Point Pharma product at an agreed upon cost-plus model.

“We are excited to be partnering with Oyster Point Pharma, an innovation leader in developing therapeutics for the treatment of ocular surface disease and working together to potentially bring new much-needed therapies to a variety of unmet medical needs in the ophthalmic field,” said Greg Merril, APT’s CEO and co-founder. “The plan is to design these ophthalmic therapies as the first evergreen antimicrobials to potentially enter the ophthalmic market. As the targeted bacterial pathogens develop resistance, APT plans to dynamically optimize the formulation with its PhageBank technology to avoid product obsolescence that has previously plagued antibiotics.”