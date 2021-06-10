 
Lantronix Announces Expanded Relationship with Insight Enterprises, Now Offering Full Range of Products

Insight to offer Lantronix’s expanded range of integrated hardware, software and service solutions for Remote Environment Management and Edge Computing

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced an expanded relationship with Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500-ranked provider of digital transformation solutions. Insight, the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, focuses on Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions to help clients maximize the value of their technology.

“Insight is an excellent partner for Lantronix,” said Roger Holliday, VP of Worldwide Sales at Lantronix. “With its strength and global reach, Insight will provide exceptional support to our growing customer base for Out-of-Band products and services in Remote Environment Management, delivering business continuity in remote and unmanned sites.”

Insight will extend the reach of Lantronix’s IoT and Remote Access technologies and services to a worldwide network of clients. Insight clients gain Lantronix’s holistic approach to connectivity, which integrates software, hardware, services and application development to empower the design, creation and delivery of innovative solutions.

Lantronix’s solutions offered by Insight include software and hardware, including Out-of-Band remote management, device servers, edge computing devices, SaaS software for single-pane-of-glass management and global cellular connectivity. Lantronix’s portfolio of solutions addresses each layer of the IoT stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deliver successful OOBM and IoT solutions.

For more information, visit Insight’s Lantronix offerings here.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com.

