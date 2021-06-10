 
checkAd

SolGold PLC Announces Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 13:10  |  65   |   |   

BISHOPSGATE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / The Board of SolGold (LSE & TSX code: SOLG) wishes to advise of the allotment and issue of 1,500,000 new ordinary shares as a result of the exercise of employee share options at 25p each.Application has …

BISHOPSGATE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / The Board of SolGold (LSE & TSX code: SOLG) wishes to advise of the allotment and issue of 1,500,000 new ordinary shares as a result of the exercise of employee share options at 25p each.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market and admission is expected on or around 15 June 2021.

Following the exercise of these options and the allotment, issue and admission of the resultant shares, the Company will have on issue a total of 2,293,816,432 fully paid ordinary shares, 7,000,000 options exercisable at 25p, 3,000,000 options exercisable at 36p, 19,250,000 options exercisable at 37p and 77,625,000 options exercisable at 60p.

By order of the Board
Karl Schlobohm
Company Secretary

CONTACTS

Karl Schlobohm
SolGold Plc (Company Secretary)
kschlobohm@solgold.com.au


Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

Ingo Hofmaier
SolGold Plc (GM - Project & Corporate Finance) 
ihofmaier@solgold.com.au


Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

Fawzi Hanano
SolGold Plc (Investors / Media)
fhanano@solgold.com.au


Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a leading resources company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits. In 2018, SolGold's management team was recognised by the 'Mines and Money' Forum as an example of excellence in the industry and continues to strive to deliver objectives efficiently and in the interests of shareholders. SolGold, with 76 concessions covering approximately 3,100km², is the largest and most active concession holder in Ecuador and is aggressively exploring the length and breadth of this highly prospective and gold-rich section of the Andean Copper Belt which is currently responsible for c40% of global mined copper production.

Seite 1 von 5
SolGold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SolGold PLC Announces Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options BISHOPSGATE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / The Board of SolGold (LSE & TSX code: SOLG) wishes to advise of the allotment and issue of 1,500,000 new ordinary shares as a result of the exercise of employee share options at 25p each.Application has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $30.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Lakeland Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
Infobird Co., Ltd. Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in ...
Caduceus Corp Announces Additional Settlement of Debt and Write-Off of $2,470,954 in Liabilities
Lithoquest Announces Increase in Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1.5 ...
Network-1 Extends its Share Repurchase Program
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Issue of Warrants and Issue of Equity
1st Security Bank of Washington and its Holding Company, FS Bancorp, Inc., Announce $20.00 per hour ...
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Director Resignation
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
SolGold PLC - SolGold & Cornerstone Agree to Work Cooperatively
28.05.21
SolGold PLC Announces Pending Retirement of Company Secretary
28.05.21
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
27.05.21
SolGold PLC Announces ESG initiative collaboration with Franco-Nevada