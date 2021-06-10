SolGold PLC Announces Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options

BISHOPSGATE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / The Board of SolGold (LSE & TSX code: SOLG) wishes to advise of the allotment and issue of 1,500,000 new ordinary shares as a result of the exercise of employee share options at 25p each.Application has …

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market and admission is expected on or around 15 June 2021.

BISHOPSGATE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / The Board of SolGold (LSE & TSX code: SOLG) wishes to advise of the allotment and issue of 1,500,000 new ordinary shares as a result of the exercise of employee share options at 25p each.

Following the exercise of these options and the allotment, issue and admission of the resultant shares, the Company will have on issue a total of 2,293,816,432 fully paid ordinary shares, 7,000,000 options exercisable at 25p, 3,000,000 options exercisable at 36p, 19,250,000 options exercisable at 37p and 77,625,000 options exercisable at 60p.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a leading resources company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits. In 2018, SolGold's management team was recognised by the 'Mines and Money' Forum as an example of excellence in the industry and continues to strive to deliver objectives efficiently and in the interests of shareholders. SolGold, with 76 concessions covering approximately 3,100km², is the largest and most active concession holder in Ecuador and is aggressively exploring the length and breadth of this highly prospective and gold-rich section of the Andean Copper Belt which is currently responsible for c40% of global mined copper production.