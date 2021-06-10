Arch Biopartners Files New Patent Application for Novel Antibody Candidates Targeting DPEP-1 Mediated Organ Inflammation

The new patent filing can potentially lead to novel single domain antibodies or monoclonal antibodies that inhibit DPEP-1 and organ inflammation. These new antibodies create a third class of drug under development at Arch focused on DPEP-1, alongside the current peptide candidates led by LSALT peptide (Metablok) and the small molecule, cilastatin.

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), a clinical stage company developing new drug candidates for treating organ damage caused by inflammation, announced today it has filed a new provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to protect new antibody drug candidates that target inflammation in the lungs, liver and kidneys mediated by dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1).

Antibody drugs such as these typically display more specific receptor targeting and longer half-life in the bloodstream compared to peptides or small molecules. The development of DPEP-1 targeting antibody drugs provides the Arch platform with another class of therapeutics for diseases involving the lungs, kidneys and liver where inflammation plays a prominent role.

“This new class of antibodies that we are developing at Arch Biopartners strengthens our patent portfolio and broadens our drug platform targeting organ inflammation mediated by DPEP-1,” said Richard Muruve, CEO of Arch Biopartners.

Update Regarding the Phase II trial for LSALT Peptide

Arch Biopartners recently reported the end of patient recruitment for the Phase II trial of LSALT peptide (Metablok). The trial dosed 61 patients in an international, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, proof of concept study of LSALT peptide as prevention of organ inflammation known to trigger acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute kidney injury (AKI) in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) or new variants of the virus.

The composite primary endpoint of the Phase II trial reflects the severe effects often experienced by hospitalized COVID-19 patients and deemed appropriate for LSALT peptide’s novel mechanism of action in blocking consequential inflammation in the lungs, kidneys, and other organs.

Additional information about the Phase II trial can be found at:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04402957

The Phase II trial team continues to work on preparing, reconciling and closing the patient data base to enable full analysis of the trial results. This data management work and closeout of clinical sites continues to progress on schedule with third party data analysis expected to occur during the latter part of July.