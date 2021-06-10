Arena Minerals Receives Confirmation of Ganfeng Lithium’s Co-Funding of Sal de la Puna Acquisition and Appointment of Board Nominee

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce that the Company has received written confirmation from GFL International Co., Ltd a 100% subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Co. (collectively “Ganfeng”) that Ganfeng is exercising its previously announced project participation right to acquire a 35% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium brine project (“SDLP” or the "Project"). Arena announced on March 29, 2021 that it has entered a binding memorandum of understanding with LITH-ARG Acquisition LLC to acquire 100% of SDLP which covers 11,000 hectares of the Pastos Grandes basin in Argentina. Ganfeng will acquire 35% of SDLP by funding USD $7,789,055 of the acquisition cost of the Sal de la Puna Project acquisition.

Ganfeng has also elected to exercise its right to appoint a member to the Board of Directors of Arena. Ganfeng has nominated Mr. Sam Pigott to join the Board. Mr. Pigott is currently Head of Business Development, North America for Ganfeng Lithium.

Sam Pigott, on behalf of Ganfeng, commented, "The Sal de la Puna Project has the potential to host a sizeable resource which could be sufficient to support commercial production of lithium products. Ganfeng's 35% participation gives Ganfeng a significant interest in a promising project at an attractive valuation. We look forward to working with Arena’s team to fast-track the development of the Sal de la Puna Project."

William Randall, President & CEO of Arena, commented: “Receiving the support and funding of Ganfeng is the first and most important step in closing this landmark acquisition. With Ganfeng's participation combined with our healthy balance sheet, we are now in a strong financial position and look forward to completing the purchase of the world class Sal de la Puna project.”

Eduardo Morales, Executive Chairman of Arena, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Pigott to the Board of Directors of Arena. His in-depth knowledge of the lithium industry and his strategic vision of how the sector is to develop over the next decade will be fundamental factors in Arena’s growth. We look forward to working with Mr. Pigott in building the Sal de la Puna Project into a near term producer of lithium products.”