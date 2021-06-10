 
checkAd

Arena Minerals Receives Confirmation of Ganfeng Lithium’s Co-Funding of Sal de la Puna Acquisition and Appointment of Board Nominee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 13:30  |  64   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce that the Company has received written confirmation from GFL International Co., Ltd a 100% subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Co. (collectively “Ganfeng”) that Ganfeng is exercising its previously announced project participation right to acquire a 35% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium brine project (“SDLP” or the "Project"). Arena announced on March 29, 2021 that it has entered a binding memorandum of understanding with LITH-ARG Acquisition LLC to acquire 100% of SDLP which covers 11,000 hectares of the Pastos Grandes basin in Argentina. Ganfeng will acquire 35% of SDLP by funding USD $7,789,055 of the acquisition cost of the Sal de la Puna Project acquisition.

Ganfeng has also elected to exercise its right to appoint a member to the Board of Directors of Arena. Ganfeng has nominated Mr. Sam Pigott to join the Board. Mr. Pigott is currently Head of Business Development, North America for Ganfeng Lithium.

Sam Pigott, on behalf of Ganfeng, commented, "The Sal de la Puna Project has the potential to host a sizeable resource which could be sufficient to support commercial production of lithium products. Ganfeng's 35% participation gives Ganfeng a significant interest in a promising project at an attractive valuation. We look forward to working with Arena’s team to fast-track the development of the Sal de la Puna Project."

William Randall, President & CEO of Arena, commented: “Receiving the support and funding of Ganfeng is the first and most important step in closing this landmark acquisition. With Ganfeng's participation combined with our healthy balance sheet, we are now in a strong financial position and look forward to completing the purchase of the world class Sal de la Puna project.”

Eduardo Morales, Executive Chairman of Arena, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Pigott to the Board of Directors of Arena. His in-depth knowledge of the lithium industry and his strategic vision of how the sector is to develop over the next decade will be fundamental factors in Arena’s growth. We look forward to working with Mr. Pigott in building the Sal de la Puna Project into a near term producer of lithium products.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arena Minerals Receives Confirmation of Ganfeng Lithium’s Co-Funding of Sal de la Puna Acquisition and Appointment of Board Nominee THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board