Revolution Medicines to Host Science Talk Webcast Highlighting Learnings from Recent Preclinical and Clinical Studies of RAS Inhibitors

Emerging Insights about RAS-Addicted Cancers, Drug Resistance and Treatment Strategies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will host a Science Talk webcast to highlight learnings from recent preclinical and clinical studies of RAS inhibitors. The webcast, to be held at 4:00 p.m. Eastern on June 17, 2021, will provide a perspective on emerging insights about RAS-addicted cancers, including the implications of common drug resistance mechanisms on targeted treatment strategies. The presentation will be led by Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman, and Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development.

