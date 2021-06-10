Revolution Medicines to Host Science Talk Webcast Highlighting Learnings from Recent Preclinical and Clinical Studies of RAS Inhibitors
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier
targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will host a Science Talk webcast to highlight learnings from recent preclinical and clinical studies of RAS inhibitors. The webcast, to be
held at 4:00 p.m. Eastern on June 17, 2021, will provide a perspective on emerging insights about RAS-addicted cancers, including the implications of common drug resistance mechanisms on targeted
treatment strategies. The presentation will be led by Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman, and Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and
development.
During the event, Drs. Kelsey and Goldsmith will discuss scientific data from the field reported in the first half of 2021 relating to oncogenic RAS signaling, identification of cellular mechanisms
that drive resistance to targeted RAS inhibitors, and treatment advances, limitations and new opportunities. Material will include clinical and preclinical findings reported by the company and
other investigators at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, published work, and additional unreported observations regarding compounds from its RAS(ON)
Inhibitor and RAS Companion Inhibitor portfolios.
Event Details:
|Emerging Insights about RAS-Addicted Cancers, Drug Resistance and Treatment Strategies
|June 17, 2021
|4:00 p.m. Eastern
To participate in the live webcast, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 14 days following the event.
About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.
