Kura Oncology to Participate in JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present in a virtual fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 17, 2021.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with a replay available shortly after the live event.